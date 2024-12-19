CS Mutua Presides Over Signing Of Performance Agreements

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua yesterday led Principal Secretaries and heads of state agencies, corporations, and departments in signing performance agreements for the 2024/2025 fiscal year. The event, held at the NSSF Building in Nairobi, emphasized the government’s commitment to accountability, innovation, and effective service delivery.

Mutua described the agreements as a roadmap for achieving measurable progress in improving the lives of Kenyans.

“This initiative reflects our dedication to aligning operations with the ministry’s strategic objectives and ensuring impactful results for the Kenyan people. By holding ourselves to higher standards of performance, we are fostering a culture of excellence, transparency, and responsiveness,” Mutua said in a statement shared on X.

He was joined by Principal Secretaries Shadrack Mwadime (Labour and Skills Development) and Joseph Motari (Social Protection), alongside other ministry officials.

Meanwhile, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome oversaw a performance signing ceremony at Ardhi House, where PS Generali Nixon Korir (Lands and Physical Planning) and PS Joel Arumonyang (Public Works) renewed their commitments for the fiscal year on December 5.

Wahome commended the Lands Department for boosting revenue collection, particularly from stamp duty, which increased by Sh3 billion in the past year. She attributed this growth to improved efficiency and urged officials to enhance efforts further, especially following the recent enactment of the Ratings Bill.

“We are raising over Sh12 billion annually in stamp duty revenue, and I expect this figure to grow. We are the machinery that will deliver on the President’s promises, and the PSs must help me and the President achieve this,” Wahome said.

She also highlighted the department’s progress in digitizing land records through the National Land Management Information System, despite budgetary challenges. Wahome called on Parliament to reassess funding allocations to support these efforts.

The Public Works Department also received praise for its role in overseeing building quality, a critical aspect of the government’s affordable housing program. PS Arumonyang emphasized that performance contracts would be cascaded to departmental heads to ensure prompt delivery of services and adherence to set targets.

PS Korir noted that the signed agreements would serve as benchmarks for measuring progress in all activities, ensuring accountability at every level.