Dakota Johnson Siblings: A Journey into the Heart of Family Bonds

Dakota Johnson, known for her role in the Fifty Shades film series, is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

She has six half-siblings from her parents’ other relationships. Her siblings include Stella Banderas, Alexander Bauer, Jesse Johnson, Jasper Breckenridge and Grace Johnson.

Stella and Grace are both involved in the entertainment industry, with Stella being an actress and Grace a model signed with IMG Models.

Dakota has expressed love and admiration for her siblings, emphasizing the positive relationships she shares with them.

Despite coming from a family with a strong entertainment background, Dakota has worked hard to establish her own successful acting career, separate from her family’s fame.

Her journey to stardom has been marked by her dedication and talent, and she has become a well-known figure in the entertainment industry.

Jesse Johnson

Jesse, born on December 7, 1982, is an American actor, singer and screenwriter.

He is the son of actors Don Johnson and Patti D’Arbanville, and the half-brother of actress Dakota.

Jesse has appeared in various film and television productions, including Redline, Killing Lincoln, Grey’s Anatomy, From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and NCIS.

He has also pursued a career in music, releasing music with the groups Blame Baby and Trésjeté.

Jesse’s acting career began with a guest appearance on the CBS television series Nash Bridges, and he has since appeared in a number of independent movies and television shows.

He studied theater at Occidental College in Los Angeles and made his feature film debut in Redline in 2007.

Jesse has also demonstrated his musical talents and has been involved in various creative endeavors, showcasing a diverse range of skills and interests.

Alexander Bauer

Alexander, born on August 22, 1985, is the son of actors Steven Bauer and Melanie Griffith. He is known for his work in the film industry, having been involved in writing, cinematography and acting.

Despite his parents’ fame, Alexander has largely stayed out of the public eye and has pursued a relatively private life.

He has a half-sister, Dakota, from his mother’s marriage to actor Don Johnson, and another half-sister, Stella Banderas, from his mother’s marriage to actor Antonio Banderas.

Alexander’s parents, Melanie Griffith and Steven Bauer, were married from 1981 to 1989. After their divorce, Alexander lived in Los Angeles with his mother and siblings.

He has been involved in a few film projects, including Kazoo’s on First?, This Loneliness and Orange Vests and Cigarettes.

Alexander’s background and upbringing are not extensively documented, as he has chosen to lead a relatively private life away from the media spotlight.

Stella del Carmen Banderas

Stella del Carmen Banderas, born on September 24, 1996, in Marbella, Spain, is an actress and model.

She is the daughter of actors Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith and the half-sister of Dakota.

Dakota, Stella and their half-sister Grace Johnson collaborated on a short film for Teatime Pictures, an independent entertainment company founded by Dakota and Ro Donnelly.

Stella has appeared in films such as Crazy in Alabama and has also made a name for herself in the modeling world, having graced the cover of Glamour Spain in 2020.

She is bilingual, speaking English and Spanish fluently. Stella has also ventured into the world of multimedia storytelling and has collaborated with major fashion brands.

In 2021, she founded her own health and beauty brand, Lightbound, which released its first product, a genderless perfume oil called Alma.

Despite her famous parents, Stella has largely stayed out of the public eye and has pursued a relatively private life.

She has a close relationship with both of her parents, and in 2021, she legally abbreviated her name from Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith to Stella del Carmen Banderas to better align with her regular usage.

Grace Johnson

Grace, born on December 28, 1999, is Dakota’s younger sister from her father’s side. She is a model signed with IMG Models and has a significant following on her Instagram page.

Grace and Dakota share a great relationship, and due to the age difference, it is likely that Grace looks up to her sister for advice and guidance.

The two sisters have been seen together at various events, including the Met Gala, and have a close bond.

Grace has also pursued studies in photography at the University of Southern California and has walked the runway for Gucci.

She is known for her work in the modeling industry and her close relationship with her siblings, including Dakota.

Jasper Breckenridge

Jasper, born on June 6, 2002, is the son of actor Don Johnson and his fourth wife, Kelley Phleger.

He is the half-brother of actress Dakota Johnson. Jasper has two siblings, a brother named Deacon and a sister named Atherton Grace.

He is known for his passion for basketball and has played as a point guard for his school’s basketball team.

Jasper has chosen a path in sports, and his parents have been supportive, often attending his school basketball games.

He has a relatively low public profile compared to his famous family members and is not known to be dating anyone at the moment.

Jasper’s exact height is not publicly disclosed, but he is known to be several inches taller than his father, who is 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall.

Despite his family’s entertainment background, Jasper has focused on his athletic pursuits.

FAQ

Who is Dakota Johnson’s sister?

Dakota has two half-sisters: Stella and Grace.

What are the professions of Dakota Johnson’s siblings?

Dakota’s siblings have diverse professions. For instance, her sister Stella is an actress and entrepreneur, while her sister Grace is a model.

What is the relationship like between Dakota Johnson and her siblings?

Dakota has a loving relationship with her siblings.

She is known to have a strong bond with her sister Stella and a great relationship with her younger sister, Grace.

She also shares a close bond with her younger brother, Deacon.

What is known about Jasper Breckenridge Johnson, Dakota’s younger brother?

Jasper is Dakota’s younger brother from her father’s side. He has chosen to pursue a career in business and is also a talented basketball player.

Despite the family’s entertainment background, Jasper has opted for a relatively private life away from the spotlight.