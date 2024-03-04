Damian Marley Siblings: Meet the Remarkable Jr. Gong Crew

Damian Marley, also known as Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, is a renowned reggae artist who has won four Grammy Awards.

He was born in 1978 to legendary reggae musician Bob Marley and Cindy Breakspeare.

Damian is recognized globally for his music and is sometimes referred to as Gongzilla.

He continues to make significant contributions to the music industry with hits like “Medication” featuring Stephen Marley.

Damian’s music carries on the legacy of his father while also establishing his own unique style within the reggae genre.

Siblings

Damian has 13 siblings, and they are ranked from oldest to youngest as follows;

1. Stephen Marley (1972 – present) – Stephen is the eldest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Rita Marley. He is a successful reggae musician and producer, known for his work with his brother Damian Marley. Stephen has won 11 Grammy Awards, including three for his production work on Damian’s albums.

2. Ziggy Marley (1968 – present) – Ziggy is the second eldest sibling and was also born to Bob Marley and Rita Marley. He is a reggae musician and has won 10 Grammy Awards. Ziggy is known for his solo work and his work with the band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers.

3. Cedella Marley (1967 – present) – Cedella is the third eldest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Rita Marley. She is a reggae musician and has released several albums. Cedella is also the CEO of Tuff Gong International, a record label founded by her father.

4. Sharon Marley (1964 – present) – Sharon is the fourth eldest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Rita Marley. She is a reggae musician and has released several albums. Sharon is also the CEO of Marley Natural, a cannabis company.

5. Ky-Mani Marley (1976 – present) – Ky-Mani is the fifth eldest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Anita Belnavis. He is a reggae musician and has released several albums. Ky-Mani is also an actor and has appeared in several films.

6. Julian Marley (1975 – present) – Julian is the sixth eldest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder. He is a reggae musician and has released several albums. Julian is also the CEO of Juju Royal, a cannabis company.

7. David Hidalgo Marley (1972 – present) – David is the seventh eldest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Janet Hunt. He is a reggae musician and has released several albums. David is also the CEO of Tuff Gong International.

8. Damian Marley (1978 – present) – Damian is the second to youngest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Cindy Breakspeare. He is a reggae musician and has won four Grammy Awards. Damian is also known for his nickname “Junior Gong” and “Gongzilla.”

10. Makeda Jahnesta Marley (1981 – present) – Makeda is the ninth eldest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Janet Hunt. She is a reggae musician and has released several albums. Makeda is also the CEO of Tuff Gong International.

11. Robbie Marley (1982 – present) – Robbie is the tenth eldest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Janet Hunt. He is a reggae musician and has released several albums. Robbie is also the CEO of Tuff Gong International.

12. Ky-Mani Marley (1983 – present) – Ky-Mani is the eleventh eldest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Anita Belnavis. He is a reggae musician and has released several albums. Ky-Mani is also an actor and has appeared in several films.

13. Leah Tavares-Finson (1986 – present) – Leah is the youngest sibling and was born to Bob Marley and Cindy Breakspeare. She is a reggae musician and has released several albums. Leah is also the CEO of Tuff Gong International.

Damian Marley’s siblings are all involved in the music industry, following in the footsteps of their father, Bob Marley.

They have all released albums and contributed to the reggae genre, continuing the legacy of their father’s music.

Also Read: Harry Styles Siblings: Exploring the Singer’s Family Ties

Damian Marley career

Damian has had a successful career in the music industry.

He began performing at the age of 13 and released his first album in 1996, titled Mr. Marley, which was heavily influenced by dancehall music.

His second album, Halfway Tree, released in 2001, showcased his unique blend of reggae and hip-hop styles.

In 2005, Marley released his critically acclaimed album, Welcome to Jamrock, which won him two Grammy Awards, including Best Reggae Album and Best Urban/Alternative Performance.

This album was listed as one of the Top 100 Songs of the Decade by Rolling Stone.

Marley has also collaborated with other artists, such as Nas, on the album, Distant Relatives, which explored themes of African heritage and social consciousness.

He has won multiple Grammy Awards and MOBO Awards throughout his career.

In addition to his music, Marley is involved in philanthropic work, supporting various charitable organizations that focus on education, healthcare and community development.

He is also the founder of the record label Ghetto Youths International, which supports upcoming artists.