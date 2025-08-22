Daniel Alfredsson Siblings: Meet Cecilia and Henric Alfredsson

Daniel Alfredsson, born on December 11, 1972, in Gothenburg, Sweden, is a retired professional ice hockey player and a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Ottawa Senators history.

Known for his leadership, two-way play, and clutch performances, Alfredsson spent 17 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Senators, serving as captain from 1999 to 2013.

His impact on and off the ice, both in the NHL and internationally, has cemented his legacy as a franchise icon and a celebrated figure in Swedish hockey.

Siblings

Daniel grew up in a family deeply connected to sports, with his father, Håkan Alfredsson, having played professional hockey in Sweden.

Daniel is the eldest of three siblings, and his protective nature as a big brother was evident from a young age.

His younger sister, Cecilia Alfredsson, is one year his junior.

Cecilia has faced challenges with generalized anxiety disorder, diagnosed about eight years before 2009, and Daniel has been a vocal supporter of her, notably becoming a spokesperson for the Royal Ottawa Hospital’s mental health awareness campaign to show public support for her condition.

His younger brother, Henric Alfredsson, born nearly six years after Daniel, also pursued a hockey career, playing as a 19-year-old for the Ottawa 67’s in the Ontario Hockey League during their 1999 Memorial Cup-winning season.

After his junior hockey career, Henric chose to remain in Ottawa, where he now works for the Ottawa Police Service.

Career

Alfredsson’s journey to NHL stardom began in Sweden, where he played for Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League before being selected by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round (133rd overall) of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft.

Despite low expectations as a late pick, Alfredsson quickly proved his worth, leading the Senators in goals (26) and points (61) during his rookie season in 1995-96.

He became a cornerstone of the franchise, known for his versatility as a two-way forward, often playing on the top line alongside players like Jason Spezza and Dany Heatley on the famed CASH or Pizza line.

Alfredsson’s leadership was formalized when he was named captain in 1999, a role he held for 14 years, making him the longest-serving active NHL captain by 2009.

His career peaked in the 2005-06 season, when he recorded a career-high 103 points (43 goals, 60 assists), earning a spot on the NHL’s Second All-Star Team.

In 2007, he led the Senators to their only Stanley Cup Final appearance in the modern era, scoring 14 goals and 22 points in 20 playoff games.

After 17 seasons with Ottawa, Alfredsson played one final season with the Detroit Red Wings in 2013-14 before retiring as a Senator in 2014.

He holds Ottawa’s franchise records for goals (426), assists (682), and points (1,108) in 1,178 games.

Internationally, Alfredsson represented Sweden in numerous tournaments, including seven World Championships, two World Cups of Hockey, and five Winter Olympics, captaining the team to gold in 2006 and silver in 2014.

Since retiring, he has transitioned into coaching, serving as an assistant coach for the Ottawa Senators and taking on roles with Team Sweden, such as at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Accolades

In his rookie year, Alfredsson won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 1995-96 and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team.

He was selected to six NHL All-Star Games (1996, 1997, 1998, 2004, 2008, 2012), notably captaining Team Alfredsson in 2012.

His leadership and humanitarian efforts were recognized with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2012 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2013.

In 2005-06, he was named to the NHL Second All-Star Team and finished fourth in Selke Trophy voting for best defensive forward and fourth in Lady Byng Trophy voting for gentlemanly play.

He also placed second in Lady Byng voting in 2003-04.

Internationally, Alfredsson’s achievements include an Olympic gold medal in 2006, where he led Sweden in scoring with 10 points, and a silver medal in 2014, along with World Championship silver medals in 1995 and 2004 and bronze medals in 1999 and 2001.

During the 2004-05 NHL lockout, he returned to Frölunda HC, leading them to an SHL championship with 12 goals and 18 points in 13 playoff games.

In 2022, Alfredsson was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, becoming the first modern-era Senator to receive the honor.

Ottawa further celebrated his legacy by retiring his number 11 in 2016 and declaring April 10, 2010, as Daniel Alfredsson Day to mark his 1,000th NHL game.

Additionally, he received an honorary degree from the University of Ottawa for his contributions to hockey and the community.