DCI launches investigation into attack on Vihiga Senator Osotsi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) condemned the violent attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, which occurred at Java Hotel-Western Mall in Kisumu.

In a statement, the DCI described the incident as “brazen and cowardly” and wished the Senator a speedy recovery, extending thoughts to his family and the people of Vihiga County.

At this stage, authorities say the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Investigators are pursuing critical leads after conducting a detailed forensic review of CCTV footage from the scene, the DCI said.

A team had visited the restaurant and obtained security footage on the attack.

Some locals said they know the goons behind the attack.

The DCI urged the public to remain calm, avoid speculation, and allow the ongoing investigations to proceed without interference.

They reassured Kenyans that they are committed to identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators and promised regular updates as the case progresses.

The Senator had made a routine visit to the Acacia area for personal grooming before heading to Java Restaurant, where he met a friend and interacted with members of the public for about 30 minutes.

It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding assailants reportedly confronted him, questioned his political stance, and physically assaulted him.

The attackers are said to have demanded to know why the Senator supports a one-term political position instead of a two-term one.

Despite the volatile situation, the Senator’s security team exercised restraint and did not discharge their firearms, citing the risk such action could pose to civilians in the busy public setting.

He was rushed to a local hospital for attention. He was later flown to Nairobi.