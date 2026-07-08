Desi Arnaz Jr. has an estimated net worth of $40 million. His wealth comes from a decades-long career in television, film, music, and production. In addition to acting, he has earned income through producing documentaries and television specials, as well as various business ventures.

Desi Arnaz Jr. Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth January 19, 1953 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early Life

Desi Arnaz Jr. was born Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV on January 19, 1953, in Los Angeles, California.

His birth became a national event because it coincided with the storyline of Lucille Ball’s pregnancy on I Love Lucy. The newborn even appeared on the cover of the inaugural issue of TV Guide, earning the headline “Lucy’s $50,000,000 Baby.”

During his childhood, Arnaz learned to play the drums from Richard Keith, who portrayed Little Ricky on I Love Lucy.

Music Career

Before becoming widely known as an actor, Arnaz Jr. enjoyed success as a musician.

At just 12 years old, he became the drummer for the pop group Dino, Desi & Billy, alongside Billy Hinsche and Dean Paul Martin.

The band scored two Billboard Hot 100 hits in 1965, including “I’m a Fool,” which reached the top 20, and “Not the Lovin’ Kind.”

Years later, Arnaz revived the group under the name Ricci, Desi & Billy, continuing to perform live.

Acting Career

Arnaz Jr. made his television debut with a small appearance on I Love Lucy before landing recurring roles on The Lucy Show.

His breakthrough came with Here’s Lucy, where he appeared in 60 episodes between 1968 and 1974.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, he built a steady acting career with roles in television movies and series, including The Brady Bunch, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat and Automan.

His film credits also include Marco, Red Sky at Morning and House of the Long Shadows.

One of his most memorable performances came in The Mambo Kings, where he portrayed a younger version of his father, Desi Arnaz.

Producing Career

In addition to acting, Arnaz Jr. has worked behind the scenes as a producer.

He executive produced I Love Lucy’s 50th Anniversary Special and later served as executive producer of Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

The film earned multiple Academy Award nominations and renewed public interest in the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Personal Life

Desi Arnaz Jr. has a daughter, Julia, from an early relationship with model Susan Callahan-Howe.

Over the years, he was romantically linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Patty Duke and Liza Minnelli.

He married actress Linda Purl in 1980, though the marriage ended the following year.

In 1987, he married Amy Bargiel and adopted her daughter, Haley. The couple remained together until Amy’s death from cancer in 2015.

The family settled in Boulder City, Nevada, where Arnaz purchased the historic Boulder Theatre in 1997 and transformed it into a live performance venue that hosted community productions and ballet performances.

Awards

Arnaz Jr. received the Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer – Male in 1972, recognizing his early success as an actor.

He also earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination as a producer for I Love Lucy’s 50th Anniversary Special.

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