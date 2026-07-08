Lucie Arnaz has an estimated net worth of $20 million. The American actress, singer and producer has built her wealth through a decades-long career in television, Broadway, films and producing.

Arnaz is the daughter of legendary entertainers Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. While she grew up in one of Hollywood’s most famous families, she established her own successful career with acclaimed performances on television and stage, earning awards and recognition as both an actress and producer.

Lucie Arnaz Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth July 17, 1951 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Early life

Lucie Arnaz was born Lucie Désirée Arnaz on July 17, 1951, in Los Angeles, California.

She is the daughter of television legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who became household names through the classic sitcom I Love Lucy. Her younger brother, Desi Arnaz Jr., also pursued a career in entertainment.

Following her parents’ divorce in 1960, Arnaz spent part of her childhood in New York before returning to California, where she attended Immaculate Heart High School.

Television career

Lucie Arnaz began acting as a child with appearances on her mother’s hit CBS series.

She appeared on:

The Lucy Show

Here’s Lucy

Her role as Kim Carter on Here’s Lucy introduced her to millions of television viewers and launched her acting career.

She later starred in her own sitcom, The Lucie Arnaz Show, and appeared in numerous television productions, including:

Marcus Welby, M.D.

Fantasy Island

Murder, She Wrote

Law & Order

Will & Grace

Film career

Arnaz has appeared in several films throughout her career.

Her notable movie credits include:

Billy Jack Goes to Washington

The Jazz Singer

Second Thoughts

Down to You

Smoking Nonsmoking

Her performance in The Jazz Singer earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Broadway success

Lucie Arnaz has also enjoyed an accomplished Broadway career.

She has appeared in several major productions, including:

They’re Playing Our Song

Lost in Yonkers

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Pippin

Her starring performance in They’re Playing Our Song earned:

A Theatre World Award

An Outer Critics Circle Special Award

A Drama Desk Award nomination

These achievements established her as a respected stage performer beyond her family’s television legacy.

Producing career

In addition to acting, Arnaz has built a successful career as a producer.

Her production credits include:

Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie

The Desilu Story

I Love Lucy’s 50th Anniversary Special

Being the Ricardos

She served as executive producer on Being the Ricardos, the acclaimed biographical drama about her parents. The film received more than 60 award nominations, including three Academy Awards nominations, while Nicole Kidman won a Golden Globe Awards for portraying Lucille Ball.

Awards

Throughout her career, Lucie Arnaz has earned several prestigious honors.

Her accolades include:

Primetime Emmy Award winner for Lucy and Desi: A Home Movie

Golden Globe nominee for The Jazz Singer

Theatre World Award winner

Outer Critics Circle Special Award recipient

Drama Desk Award nominee

Her achievements reflect success across television, film and live theatre.

Personal life

Lucie Arnaz married Phil Vandervort in 1971, though the marriage ended in divorce in 1977.

In 1980, she married actor Laurence Luckinbill. Together they have three children, while Arnaz also became stepmother to Luckinbill’s two sons from a previous marriage.

Real estate

Between 2007 and 2013, Arnaz and her husband owned a 5,200-square-foot home in Weston, Connecticut.

The five-bedroom property, situated on two acres, was listed for $1.99 million in 2023. The residence features a chef’s kitchen, media room, gym, home office and swimming pool.

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