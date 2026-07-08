David Paymer has an estimated net worth of $6 million. The veteran American actor and television director accumulated his wealth through a career spanning more than four decades in film, television, Broadway, and directing.

Paymer is widely recognized for his memorable supporting roles in Hollywood films such as Mr. Saturday Night, City Slickers, Quiz Show, Get Shorty and State and Main. Beyond acting, he has also built a successful career directing television dramas and comedies.

David Paymer Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth August 30, 1954 Place of Birth Oceanside, New York

Early life

David Paymer was born on August 30, 1954, in Oceanside, New York. He grew up in a creative family, with his father working as a pianist and his mother as a travel agent. His brother, Steve Paymer, also pursued acting.

After finishing school, Paymer attended the University of Michigan before launching his acting career.

David Paymer’s acting career

Paymer made his film debut in 1979 with a small role in The In-Laws before gradually establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable supporting actors.

His breakthrough came in the early 1990s with appearances in several successful films, including:

City Slickers

Mr. Saturday Night

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Quiz Show

The American President

Get Shorty

Nixon

Amistad

He continued appearing in notable productions throughout the 2000s and 2010s, including Ocean’s Thirteen, Drag Me to Hell, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and Where’d You Go, Bernadette.

His recent film credits include Horse Girl, Bad Therapy and Bad Shabbos.

Oscar nomination

One of the biggest milestones in Paymer’s career came in 1992 when he portrayed Stan Young in Mr. Saturday Night alongside Billy Crystal.

His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, significantly raising his profile in Hollywood.

Television career

David Paymer has appeared in dozens of television series throughout his career.

Some of his best-known television credits include:

The Commish

The Larry Sanders Show

The Good Wife

Entourage

Ghost Whisperer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Star Trek: Picard

The Morning Show

His recurring portrayal of Judge Richard Cuesta on The Good Wife remains one of his most recognizable television roles.

Television directing

In addition to acting, Paymer has directed numerous television episodes.

His directing credits include:

Everwood

One Tree Hill

Grey’s Anatomy

Brothers & Sisters

Hart of Dixie

Switched at Birth

Lucifer

His directing work has provided an additional source of income while expanding his influence behind the camera.

Broadway return

In 2022, Paymer returned to Broadway by reprising his Oscar-nominated role in the musical adaptation of Mr. Saturday Night.

He reunited with Billy Crystal, who also returned to play the lead role from the original film.

Personal life

David Paymer married Liz Georges in 1988, and the couple have two children.

Despite maintaining a relatively private personal life, Paymer has remained active in Hollywood as both an actor and director.

Real estate

In 1999, David Paymer and his wife purchased a home in Santa Monica, California, for approximately $1.1 million.

Thanks to the appreciation of Southern California real estate, the property is now estimated to be worth between $5 million and $6 million, making it one of the most valuable assets in his portfolio.

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