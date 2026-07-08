David Paymer has an estimated net worth of $6 million. The veteran American actor and television director accumulated his wealth through a career spanning more than four decades in film, television, Broadway, and directing.
Paymer is widely recognized for his memorable supporting roles in Hollywood films such as Mr. Saturday Night, City Slickers, Quiz Show, Get Shorty and State and Main. Beyond acting, he has also built a successful career directing television dramas and comedies.
|David Paymer Net Worth
|$6 Million
|Date of Birth
|August 30, 1954
|Place of Birth
|Oceanside, New York
Early life
David Paymer was born on August 30, 1954, in Oceanside, New York. He grew up in a creative family, with his father working as a pianist and his mother as a travel agent. His brother, Steve Paymer, also pursued acting.
After finishing school, Paymer attended the University of Michigan before launching his acting career.
David Paymer’s acting career
Paymer made his film debut in 1979 with a small role in The In-Laws before gradually establishing himself as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable supporting actors.
His breakthrough came in the early 1990s with appearances in several successful films, including:
- City Slickers
- Mr. Saturday Night
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
- Quiz Show
- The American President
- Get Shorty
- Nixon
- Amistad
He continued appearing in notable productions throughout the 2000s and 2010s, including Ocean’s Thirteen, Drag Me to Hell, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and Where’d You Go, Bernadette.
His recent film credits include Horse Girl, Bad Therapy and Bad Shabbos.
Oscar nomination
One of the biggest milestones in Paymer’s career came in 1992 when he portrayed Stan Young in Mr. Saturday Night alongside Billy Crystal.
His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, significantly raising his profile in Hollywood.
Television career
David Paymer has appeared in dozens of television series throughout his career.
Some of his best-known television credits include:
- The Commish
- The Larry Sanders Show
- The Good Wife
- Entourage
- Ghost Whisperer
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Star Trek: Picard
- The Morning Show
His recurring portrayal of Judge Richard Cuesta on The Good Wife remains one of his most recognizable television roles.
Television directing
In addition to acting, Paymer has directed numerous television episodes.
His directing credits include:
- Everwood
- One Tree Hill
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Brothers & Sisters
- Hart of Dixie
- Switched at Birth
- Lucifer
His directing work has provided an additional source of income while expanding his influence behind the camera.
Broadway return
In 2022, Paymer returned to Broadway by reprising his Oscar-nominated role in the musical adaptation of Mr. Saturday Night.
He reunited with Billy Crystal, who also returned to play the lead role from the original film.
Personal life
David Paymer married Liz Georges in 1988, and the couple have two children.
Despite maintaining a relatively private personal life, Paymer has remained active in Hollywood as both an actor and director.
Real estate
In 1999, David Paymer and his wife purchased a home in Santa Monica, California, for approximately $1.1 million.
Thanks to the appreciation of Southern California real estate, the property is now estimated to be worth between $5 million and $6 million, making it one of the most valuable assets in his portfolio.
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