The Democratic Republic of Congo has summoned Uganda’s top diplomat in Kinshasa over social media posts by Uganda’s military chief, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the president’s son.

In a series of X posts, Gen Kainerugaba appeared to support a rebel takeover of Walikale, a mineral-rich territory in eastern DR Congo. He insisted that Uganda’s military involvement was purely driven by security concerns.

The DR Congo’s foreign ministry summoned Uganda’s envoy to explain the remarks, describing them as “particularly serious” and damaging to diplomatic relations.

The Ugandan government has yet to respond.

The diplomatic row comes despite close military ties between the neighbours.

Their forces have been conducting joint operations against the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern DR Congo since 2021.

Uganda has also recently been involved in efforts to mediate between the Congolese government and an armed group led by former warlord Thomas Lubanga in Ituri province.

In his posts, Gen Kainerugaba accused the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an armed group operating in eastern DR Congo, of targeting members of the Bahima ethnic community.

The Bahema are a traditionally cattle-herding community mainly based in DR Congo’s north-eastern Ituri province.

They have historical and cultural ties to the Bahima people of neighbouring Uganda.

He also threatened a rebel takeover of Walikale, in North Kivu province, while defending Uganda’s military presence in DR Congo.

Walikale is rich in mineral resources, including some of the country’s largest tin deposits and several major gold mines.

Gen Kainerugaba’s X account, which had nearly 1.4 million followers, has since become inaccessible.

It is unclear whether he deactivated it, as he has done in the past, or whether the platform had suspended it.

During the same week he declared: “My tweets in Uganda are directives that must be obeyed.”

The posts followed reports that a DR Congo military aircraft had allegedly been shot down by rebels, with foreign mercenaries reportedly among those on board.

Gen Kainerugaba criticised the reported presence of foreign mercenaries in DR Congo.

“These remarks, which are particularly serious, have caused a major media incident and undermine the necessary restraint that must prevail in relations between sovereign states,” the DR Congo foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Congolese government expects the Republic of Uganda to clarify its official position and take the necessary measures to prevent such transgressions from recurring in the future”.

The ministry added that DR Congo remained committed to regional peace and stability but would defend its dignity and institutions against “any form of provocation or interference”.

It is not the first time Gen Kainerugaba’s social media posts have strained relations between the two countries.

In February last year, he threatened to seize the eastern DR Congo city of Bunia, claiming that members of the Bahima ethnic community were being attacked.

In 2024, DR Congo also summoned Uganda’s diplomatic representative after the general made threats against foreign mercenaries operating in eastern DR Congo.

The 52-year-old general, widely seen as a potential successor to his father Yoweri Museveni, has become known for his provocative social media posts.

In 2022, he sparked a diplomatic row with neighbouring Kenya after threatening to invade the country and capture its capital, Nairobi, prompting his father to apologise forn the remarks.

By BBC News