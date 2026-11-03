Drowned Pwani University student identified as first-year Mathematics undergraduate

A first-year student at Pwani University has been identified as the victim of a drowning incident reported in Kilifi on October 30, 2026.

The deceased, Victor Njeru Gachuki, was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics at the university.

The drowning incident was initially reported on October 30 at 3.11pm.

The student’s body remains at Kilifi Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

Police are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

Elsewhere, the body of a 26-year-old woman who had been reported missing was recovered from River Tana in the Eastleigh area of Tana River County.

The deceased was identified as Fahma Kazungu Baya, police said.

According to police, the body was spotted floating in the river at around 10.30am on Sunday, November 1, prompting police to respond to the scene.

With the assistance of members of the public, the body was retrieved from the river at approximately 5pm.

Police established that Fahma had been reported missing on October 31 by her mother.

The body had visible injuries, with flesh on both arms appearing to have been eaten away by fish.

Scene of Crime officers processed and documented the scene before the remains were transferred to Malindi Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

Police are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Meanwhile, police in Kesses Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County, are investigating the discovery of decomposed human remains in a thicket near Kipkaren River in Kapkoi Village.

The remains were discovered on Sunday, November 1, by women who had gone to collect firewood in the area.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased may have died by suicide after hanging himself using his shoelaces, which were reportedly still attached to a piece of neck bone found hanging from a tree.

Police suspect the incident may have occurred more than a year ago, given the advanced state of decomposition, with only skeletal remains and a skull recovered at the scene.

No identification documents or other items that could help establish the deceased’s identity were found.

Scene of Crime officers processed and documented the area before the skeletal remains were collected and transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The remains are being preserved pending identification and further investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.