EACC recovers Sh20 million government land in Kakamega

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered public land in Kakamega valued at Ksh.20 million belonging to the Ministry of Housing.

The parcel Block 111/100, measuring 0.9 hectares, was registered to Kakamega on December 28, 1974.

The Commissioner of Lands then oversaw the sub-division of the land into three parcels in 1996 and one plot was leased for 99 years to the first defendant named Peter Alubale.

In his ruling, Chief magistrate Philip Mutua held that the land was trust land reserved for civil servants’ housing and could not be allocated to private individuals.

EACC argued that the issuance of the lease was fraudulently awarded since the land was not available for alienation.

The commission added that the land was reserved for public purposes and vested in the council to benefit Kakamega Municipality.

The Court therefore ordered that the entries for the land should be cancelled and all allocations were declared void.

Alubale was also ordered to surrender possession of the parcel and a permanent injunction to stop any dealings with the land was issued.

EACC maintained its commitment to protecting Kenya’s public assets and holding all who engage in corruption accountable.

The commission added that it is currently pursuing over 400 cases for forfeiture of corruptly acquired assets estimated at Sh50 billion in various courts across the country.