Examiners who marked 2025 national exams fully paid after Treasury releases Sh1.5 billion

Examiners who marked the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations have finally received their outstanding marking allowances.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba announced on Thursday, July 9, that the payments were made after the National Treasury released Sh1.5 billion to clear the outstanding balance.

According to the CS, the funds were received on July 7, 2026, enabling the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to complete the payment process.

“We are pleased to inform all examiners who participated in the marking of the 2025 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination that the balance of their marking allowances has been disbursed to their respective accounts by the Kenya National Examinations Council,” Ogamba said in a statement.

The CS thanked the examiners and other professionals engaged during the examination process for their patience and dedication despite the delay in payment.

He also commended them for their professionalism and continued commitment to safeguarding the quality, integrity and credibility of Kenya’s national examinations.