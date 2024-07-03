Finlays, Lipton End Business with Toror Tea Factory after John Chebochok Elected Director Amid Sexual Assault Claims 

International tea suppliers James Finlay Limited and Lipton Teas and Infusions called for the immediate removal of John Chebochok as Director of Toror Tea Factory, an industrial unit under the management of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).

Group Corporate Affairs Director Ben Woolf cited allegations of sexual assault lodged against Chebochok following a February 2023 BBC Africa expose.

In the expose, Chebochok and one John Asava were secretly filmed preying on women workers at Finlays’ factory in Kericho in exchange for employment.

Chebochok was last week elected tea factory director in Kericho in an election presided over by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) despite the allegations.

“We are writing to request that you immediately remove John Chebochok from his position as Director of Toror Tea Factory, a KTDA factory.”

“As you know, as soon as Finlays became aware of the allegations made against Mr. Chebochok in the BBC documentary of February 2023, we terminated his contract with Finlays, barred him from entering our property, and reported the allegations to the local and national police,” said Finlays in the letter addressed to senior KTDA officials.

According to Finlays, although Chebochok was not formally charged for the alleged offenses, the undercover footage and the testimonies of survivors presented in the documentary cannot be disregarded.

“It is our strong view that it is untenable for Mr. Chebochok to hold any position within the KTDA. Critically, allowing Mr. Chebochok to hold a position of authority in the KTDA serves to counteract the excellent work being done by many stakeholders across Kenya and globally to tackle the issue of sexual and gender-based violence on tea farms,” said the company.

“It also undermines our customer/supplier relationship and puts the reputation of the KTDA and the wider Kenyan tea industry, at risk. Please be aware that we will not be able to continue to purchase tea from Toror Tea Factory while Mr. Chebochok holds the role of Director.”

Finlays’ sentiments were echoed by Lipton Tea in a letter by Chief Supply Chain Officer Bruno Laine and addressed to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

“Chebochok was previously filmed sexually harassing female workers in an undercover investigation broadcast by the BBC in 2023 We respectfully urge the relevant authorities to reverse his appointment and take necessary actions to ensure that such cases cannot occur in the future,” said Lipton.

“Allowing Chebochok, a figure central to serious allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse, to stand for and subsequently win election undermines President Ruto’s ambition for Kenyan tea to be recognised worldwide as a mark of quality. It is Imperative that the tea sector in Kenya upholds the highest standards of ethics and social responsibility in the global market.”

The Netherlands-based company added: “Lipton Teas and Infusions had been the largest buyer of tea from the Ainamoi zone. In light of these developments, we have immediately ceased purchasing from the Tegat/Toror factory and we are urging our industry partners to do the same until appropriate measures are taken to address this serious issue.”