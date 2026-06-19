Five club workers arrested over murder of man whose body was found dumped in Machakos

Detectives arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of a man in Athi River South Sub-County, Machakos County.

Police conducted an operation on the night of June 19 that led to the arrest of the suspects.

The five included an employee of the Machakos County Government, two bar attendants, a disc jockey (DJ) and a room attendant.

Police said the suspects are being held at Kyumbi Police Station over the murder of Alphonce Mbune Matee.

The arrests mark a significant step in the probe.

According to police, the body of Matee was discovered dumped at Kwamutula Ranch along Machakos Road in Kyumbi.

According to police, members of the public alerted officers to the body on Wednesday, June 17.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body of an African male, believed to be aged between 45 and 50 years.

The deceased had both hands, legs and neck tied using pieces of clothing. He also had visible injuries on the back of the neck and marks on the back consistent with torture.

Crime scene officers from Machakos processed the scene before the body was moved to Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police said there were no signs of a struggle at the scene, leading investigators to believe the man may have been murdered elsewhere before his body was dumped at the ranch.

Police are yet to know the motive of the murder of Matee.

Locals believe the man was killed in a confrontation at the bar where the staff work. It is however not clear what triggered the confrontation and subsequent murder.

Detectives revisited the club where the suspects work as part of the probe into the murder.

They also planned to stage a raid on the suspects’ houses as they search for more evidence into the murder.