Five EU countries expected to announce migrant deportation centre in Rwanda

Five EU countries are expected to announce the creation of a migrant deportation centre in Rwanda, according to diplomatic sources, part of a broader push to boost deportations and curb irregular migration.

Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands are expected to announce a “return hub” located in the landlocked east-central African country’s capital Kigali.

The deal follows a recent EU reform that allowed for the creation of such hubs outside of the bloc.

It is understood the scheme would only apply to asylum seekers who had exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the EU, unlike a scrapped 2022 British deal that envisaged sending people to Rwanda to have their claims processed.

Legal challenges meant the UK deal never took off, and it was eventually scrapped by the incoming Labour government in 2024.

In August, Rwanda confirmed it had begun “preliminary discussions” with several European states.

The Rwanda hub is expected to initially run as a pilot, hosting about 100 people, with each of the five nations possibly sending about 20 migrants, diplomatic sources told the AFP news agency.

The EU countries reportedly expressed hope that a centre would be running in 2027. The United Nations’ International Organisation for Migration (IOM) could play an ancillary role.

“IOM has a long history of providing assistance to migrants in situations of transit, including in complex contexts,” an IOM spokesperson said, adding the agency was in discussions with some EU countries “on plans for the establishment of return hubs or similar mechanisms”.

Human Rights Watch’s senior Africa researcher Clementine de Montjoye said the choice of Rwanda would be a cause of concern as it had a “well-established record of repression of dissent, arbitrary detention, ill-treatment in detention” and support for armed rebels in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Paying Kigali to host a deportation programme would not only cause suffering and harm to those deported, it would finance and provide political leverage to a government responsible for serious human rights abuses at home and abroad.”

By BBC News