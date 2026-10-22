Former Auditor-General Employee Charged Over Fake KCSE Certificate

A former employee of the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) has been charged at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over allegations of forging a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate and using it to secure employment.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the suspect, Elisha Okung Oguma, was arrested on Thursday morning at his residence in Kibera before being arraigned in court.

According to the commission, investigations established that Oguma allegedly forged a KCSE certificate purportedly issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), indicating that he had sat his examinations at Orero Secondary School.

He allegedly presented the falsified certificate to secure employment at the Office of the Auditor-General, resulting in the fraudulent acquisition of public property valued at Sh5,876,203.89.

Upon completing its investigations, the EACC forwarded the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges of forgery, presenting a forged certificate and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The accused was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or an alternative bond of Sh800,000, with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on November 5, 2026, for directions.

“The Commission remains committed to investigating cases involving falsified academic certificates and urges the public to report suspected cases to ensure that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law,” the EACC said.