The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has urged Kenyans to verify juice products by scanning their excise stamps before consumption to guard against counterfeit drinks.

In a public notice, the tax authority advised consumers to use the Soma Label application to check whether juice products are genuine.

“Before you pour yourself a glass, scan the excise stamp with Soma Label to check if your juice is genuine,” KRA said.

The authority also encouraged members of the public to report suspected counterfeit products to the relevant authorities.

The advisory comes amid ongoing efforts to combat the sale and distribution of counterfeit goods in the country.

Alcoholic beverages have also been a major concern in the fight against counterfeit products, with some illicit drinks reportedly being manufactured in homes and sold to unsuspecting consumers.

KRA’s advisory is aimed at encouraging consumers to verify products before buying or consuming them.