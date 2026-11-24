The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the recruitment of additional interns for the 2026/2027 financial year, targeting graduates with bachelor’s degrees and diplomas.

In a notice, the commission said the 12-month internship programme will provide young graduates with practical work experience and opportunities to develop professional skills.

Successful applicants will be placed in various government institutions, including ministries, departments, state agencies and corporations, public universities and other public bodies.

To qualify, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or diploma in any discipline from a recognised institution.

They must also be proficient in computer skills and should not have benefited from a similar internship programme.

The selected interns will perform duties agreed upon with their supervisors and document the skills they acquire in their respective areas of deployment.

They will also be expected to participate actively in mentorship, coaching and other learning and development activities.

In addition, interns may be assigned other duties and responsibilities that support the objectives of the programme.

The internship programme will run for 12 months and will not be renewable.

PSC said successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend at a rate determined by the government.

Upon completing the programme, interns will be awarded certificates by the Public Service Commission.

Interested and qualified graduates have been asked to submit their applications through the commission’s online job portal.