Former NFL Player Alex Collins Dies At 28

Alex Collins, a beloved figure in both the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens football communities, has tragically passed away at the age of 28.

In a family statement, it was shared, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning. Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”

Collins’ NFL journey commenced when he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, following a remarkable college career with Arkansas where he achieved over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his three seasons.

In 2017, he transitioned to the Baltimore Ravens, becoming their top rusher that season with an impressive 973 yards.

Collins garnered attention for his celebratory Irish dance following touchdowns, a skill he had acquired from the daughter of his high school coach.

The Ravens released a statement in response to the sad news, expressing, “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson fondly remembered Collins as a cherished teammate, sharing a heartfelt message on social media: “To one of my favorite teammates. You brought joy to every huddle. Keep Dancin’ in Heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also paid tribute to Collins, describing him as a beacon of positivity: “Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.”

Collins’ most recent engagement with the NFL was in 2021 when he rejoined the Seattle Seahawks. Earlier this year, he had also played with the USFL’s Memphis Showboats.

Tragically, Collins’ passing follows that of his former Ravens and Arkansas teammate, Ryan Mallett, who drowned in June.

