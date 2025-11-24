Gachagua Accuses IEBC Vice Chair of Interfering With Magarini By-Election, Demands Her Resignation

Former Deputy President and DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Magarini of interfering with preparations for the Magarini Constituency by-election scheduled for November 27, 2025.

He is now calling for her resignation.

In a letter addressed to IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethkon on Monday, Gachagua claimed the Magarini by-election was triggered by electoral malpractice during the 2022 polls.

He further alleged that the IEBC has a policy that prevents commissioners or officers from overseeing elections in their own home regions.

Gachagua said Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah had “taken over” the management of the Magarini by-election through what he described as “corrupt and covert means.”

He noted that the commissioner assigned to the Coast region is Dr. Alutalala Mukhwana.

“I am aware that your vice chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah, OGW has assumed the roles of managing the Magarini by-elections through corrupt covert means; you are well aware that the commissioner assigned to the coast region is one Dr. Alutalala Mukhwana,” the letter reads.

According to Gachagua, the vice chairperson visited Magarini on Friday, November 21, where she allegedly “bullied, intimidated, and coerced” IEBC officials preparing for the poll. He claimed that she demanded a full list and contacts of all presiding officers.

Gachagua further alleged that on the same evening, Fahima met Dr. Mukhwana and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro at a boutique hotel in Malindi, where a “bribery negotiation” allegedly took place. He claims an agreement was reached in exchange for the list of presiding officers, which would reportedly help the governor influence the election in favour of his preferred candidate.

“On Saturday November 22, 2025 govenor Mung’aro handed in the bribe deposit to your vice chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah, and in exchange, he was handed in the list and contacts of the presiding officers and a full command of the electoral process to his favor and candidate therefor.”

Gachagua is now demanding that all presiding officers deployed to Magarini be replaced immediately. He has also urged Chairman Ethkon to investigate the vice chair’s conduct and remove her from office.

The IEBC has not yet responded to the allegations.