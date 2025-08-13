Government Deploys Special Team to Probe Siakago Arson, Warns Rogue Officers

The government has dispatched a special investigative team to Siakago Town in Mbeere North, Embu County following a wave of violence that left several businesses razed and some residents injured in the two days chaos.

Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, speaking during a community meeting at the Mbeere North Deputy County Commissioner’s Grounds, assured residents that all perpetrators of the violence would be held accountable. He issued a stern warning to public servants, including police officers, who may have played a role in the chaos.

“No one will be spared. Any officer found to have abetted or ignored these crimes will face the full force of the law,” said Ruku.

He condemned rising corruption within the police ranks, expressing concern over allegations that officers demanded bribes, commonly referred to as a “pen or writing material” before assisting crime victims. “This is unacceptable. Public officers are entrusted to serve with integrity, not to extort citizens,” he said.

Ruku emphasized that the government has invested significantly in upgrading local institutions like the Siakago Police Station and would not tolerate misconduct or negligence by civil servants.

His remarks came after local residents recounted troubling experiences, including bribery demands when reporting thefts and other crimes. Businessman Peter Mutiru, whose hardware store was among those destroyed, claimed CCTV footage showed police officers shielding the attackers. He lost close to 5million in the chaos.

Other residents shared frustrations over unscrupulous muguka traders who allegedly vanished without paying for deliveries, compounding the economic toll of the attacks.

The newly formed investigation team is expected to begin work immediately. Locals expressed optimism that the probe would deliver justice and help restore trust in law enforcement.

Ruku concluded by urging the community to maintain peace and unity, stressing that social cohesion is essential for the area’s development and security.

More than 50 people from Meru were displaced and escorted to their home county in Meru.