Govt Invites Applications for KCAA Board of Directors Positions

The government has invited applications from suitably qualified Kenyans for appointment as members of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

In a notice issued on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Davis Chirchir said the government is seeking individuals with relevant knowledge, skills and experience to serve on the Board.

The advertised positions are open to persons with demonstrable knowledge and experience in civil aviation.

The government is also seeking candidates with qualifications and expertise in financial management or accounting who are bona fide members of professional bodies regulating the accountancy or auditing profession.

Other eligible candidates should have demonstrable knowledge and experience in aviation law or business, while those with expertise and experience in management are also encouraged to apply.

The appointments will be made pursuant to Section 13(4) of the Civil Aviation Act, Cap 394.

The appointed Board members will serve for a period of three years on terms and conditions specified in their instruments of appointment.

They will also be eligible for reappointment for one further three-year term, subject to a favourable performance evaluation.

Interested applicants have been advised to access detailed information on the qualifications and application procedure through the Ministry of Roads and Transport’s official website, Ministry of Roads and Transport.

Applicants are required to submit an application letter, a detailed curriculum vitae with at least three referees and their contact details, including telephone numbers, copies of academic and professional certificates, a National Identity Card or passport, and clearance certificates from relevant statutory bodies.

Applicants must also submit a duly completed application form available on the Ministry’s website.

Hard-copy applications should be hand-delivered in an envelope clearly marked “APPLICATIONS BOARD OF DIRECTOR POSITION” and addressed to:

The Cabinet Secretary

Ministry of Roads and Transport

P.O. Box 52692–00200

Nairobi, Kenya

The applications can also be delivered to Room 709, 7th Floor, Transcom House, 1st Ngong Avenue.

Applicants are required to send a soft copy of their applications, clearly indicating the position applied for, via email to recruitmentcs@transport.go.ke.

The Ministry said applications must reach the Cabinet Secretary by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.