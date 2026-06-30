Govt Seeks Public Views on Draft Animal Identification and Traceability Bill

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has invited members of the public and stakeholders to submit their views on the Draft Animal Identification and Traceability Bill, 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the State Department for Livestock Development said the proposed law seeks to establish a legal framework for identifying and tracking animals and animal products across the country.

According to the Ministry, the Bill aims to create systems for animal identification, registration and traceability, while strengthening the surveillance, control and eradication of animal diseases.

The Ministry said the draft legislation has been revised after incorporating comments and recommendations collected during nationwide public participation and stakeholder consultations conducted in April 2026.

To gather final views before the Bill is submitted for the next stage of the legislative process, the Ministry has scheduled a National Validation Meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) Headquarters in Loresho, Nairobi, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 9.00 a.m.

“In line with the Constitution of Kenya and the principles of public participation, the Ministry invites stakeholders, members of the public and all interested parties to attend the National Validation Meeting and provide their views on the proposed legislation,” the notice states.

The Ministry said the draft Bill is available on its website, www.kilimo.go.ke, for public review.

Members of the public can submit their comments through the email addresses pslivestock@kilimo.go.ke and directorpolicysdl@kilimo.go.ke.

Alternatively, written submissions can be delivered to the Principal Secretary, State Department for Livestock Development, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, P.O. Box 34188–00100, Kilimo House, Nairobi. Envelopes should be clearly marked “Animal Identification and Traceability Bill, 2026.”