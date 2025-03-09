Heavy storm drowns fisherman as two are rescued in Lake Victoria

A fisherman was killed after their boat capsized in Lake Victoria near Oyamo Island, Siaya County, following strong winds early Sunday morning.

Chrispo Omuko, 57, died at around 4:30 a.m.

Oyamo Beach Management Unit chairman, Calvins Omondi, said the deceased was with two others when the windstorm struck, and they all fell into the lake.

The two others, however, managed to swim and were rescued by other fishermen.

Omondi urged fishermen to be careful, especially during the forthcoming long rains season, which brings many windstorms.

This comes as the Kenya Meteorological Department announced that heavy rains will be experienced across the country in the next three days starting today, Sunday, March 9 from 3pm Sunday to Tuesday 9pm.

The department wants individuals and government agencies to take measures to address effects of the expected rains.

The weatherman noted that on Sunday heavy rains are expected to hit parts of Nairobi, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, Highlands (East & West) and South Eastern Lowlands.

Rainfall will intensify to more than 30mm on Monday as it spreads to Northwestern Kenya and a gradual reduction in intensity will be experienced on Tuesday.

Other counties affected include Kericho, Bomet, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet and West Pokot.

Others include Turkana, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos and Kajiado.

Kenyans and motorists have been urged to remain alert, warning of possible floods, flash floods & poor visibility.

“Avoid sheltering under trees or near grilled windows (lightning risk),” added the weatherman.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods, flash floods and poor visibility. Updates will be provided promptly if there are any changes.”

Those targeted include the Presidency, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Principal Secretary, State Department for Environment and Climate Change, National Intelligence Service, Kenya Red Cross Society, Kenya Maritime Authority, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Airports Authority, National Disaster Operations Centre, National Disaster Management Unit, Media, Government Ministries, Council of Governors, County Directors of Meteorological Services.