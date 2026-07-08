How Safaricom Is Preparing for the Next 25 Years

When investors think about growth, they usually picture new products, bigger markets or stronger financial results.

Rarely do they think about governance documents.

Yet some of the most consequential investments a company can make are written not into its balance sheet but into its constitution.

That is the significance of the governance changes Safaricom shareholders have been asked to consider ahead of the company’s Annual General Meeting. Beyond the legal language lies a broader objective: building an institution capable of thriving long after today’s executives, directors and shareholders have moved on.

The proposed amendments touch on board composition, decision-making mechanisms and shareholder protections. On the surface, they appear technical. In reality, they address one of the questions global investors ask before committing long-term capital: Can this company govern itself predictably through periods of change?

Governance has become one of the strongest indicators of investment quality.

Read: From Telco to TechCo: How Fintech 2.0 and AI Are Powering Safaricom’s Next Growth Chapter

Institutional investors managing pension funds, sovereign wealth and insurance assets increasingly look beyond earnings. They assess whether companies have transparent rules, balanced oversight and clear decision-making processes capable of surviving leadership transitions.

For companies operating in emerging markets, that scrutiny is even greater.

Predictable governance reduces uncertainty. Lower uncertainty reduces perceived risk. Lower risk can translate into greater investor confidence and, ultimately, access to patient capital.

Safaricom’s proposed governance reforms therefore represent more than compliance. They are an attempt to institutionalise stability.

That objective aligns with the company’s broader evolution.

As Safaricom expands into Ethiopia, invests in artificial intelligence and develops increasingly sophisticated financial technology services, its governance structures must evolve alongside the business.

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Building new digital products is one challenge.

Building an institution capable of managing those products responsibly over the next 25 years is another entirely.

History shows that many successful companies struggle not because they stop innovating, but because they fail to adapt their governance to match their scale and complexity.

Safaricom appears determined to avoid that trap.

In doing so, it is making an investment that customers may never notice but investors almost certainly will: creating a governance framework designed not simply for the next AGM, but for the next generation of growth.