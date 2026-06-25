Arranging pool balls correctly is an important part of starting a game. A proper rack ensures fair play and allows the balls to spread evenly when the break shot is taken. Learning how to arrange pool balls helps you set up the table according to the rules of the game you are playing.

Before setting up, make sure you have all the balls and a triangle rack.

Check that the table is clean and ready for play.

Collect all the pool balls

Position the triangle rack on the table

Ensure no balls are missing

Place the Apex Ball

The apex ball is the ball positioned at the front of the triangle.

It should be placed directly over the foot spot of the table.

Locate the foot spot

Position the front ball on the spot

Align the rack correctly

Arrange the Remaining Balls

Place the other balls inside the triangle rack according to the rules of your game.

For eight-ball, the 8-ball is usually placed in the center of the triangle.

Fill the rack with the remaining balls

Follow the game-specific rules

Keep the balls tightly packed together

Position the Corner Balls

In eight-ball, one striped ball and one solid-colored ball should be placed in the two rear corners of the triangle.

This helps ensure a legal rack.

Place a stripe in one corner

Place a solid in the opposite corner

Verify the positions before continuing

Tighten the Rack

Push the balls together firmly so that they are touching each other.

A tight rack improves the quality of the break shot.

Press the balls forward gently

Remove gaps between balls

Check that the rack is secure

Remove the Rack Carefully

Once the balls are correctly positioned and tightly packed, lift the rack straight up without disturbing them.

The table is now ready for the break.

Lift the rack slowly

Avoid moving the balls

Confirm the arrangement remains intact

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