Driving with Bolt can be a flexible way to earn an income by providing ride-hailing services to passengers. To become a Bolt driver in South Africa, you must meet the company’s requirements, submit the necessary documents, and complete the registration process. Learning how to become a Bolt driver in South Africa can help you prepare for a successful application and start driving legally and safely.
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Check the Eligibility Requirements
Before applying, ensure you meet Bolt’s minimum requirements for drivers.
Requirements may vary slightly depending on the city where you intend to operate.
- Be at least the minimum required age
- Hold a valid South African driver’s licence
- Have the legal right to work in South Africa
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Ensure Your Vehicle Qualifies
Your vehicle must meet Bolt’s standards before it can be approved for the platform.
The requirements usually include the vehicle’s age, condition, and roadworthiness.
- Use a roadworthy vehicle
- Ensure the vehicle is properly licensed
- Keep the car clean and well maintained
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Prepare the Required Documents
Gather all the documents needed for registration before starting your application.
Having complete documentation can speed up the approval process.
- Valid South African ID or passport
- Valid driver’s licence
- Vehicle registration documents
- Proof of vehicle insurance if required
- Roadworthy certificate where applicable
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Register as a Driver
Complete your application through Bolt’s driver registration platform and upload the required documents.
Your application will be reviewed before approval.
- Create a driver account
- Complete the registration form
- Upload all required documents
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Complete Verification and Training
Bolt may require you to complete verification checks or attend onboarding sessions before you begin driving.
Follow all instructions provided during the approval process.
- Complete identity verification
- Attend onboarding if requested
- Activate your driver account after approval
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Start Driving and Provide Excellent Service
Once your account is approved, you can begin accepting ride requests through the Bolt Driver app.
Providing safe and professional service can help you earn positive ratings and increase your earning opportunities.
- Keep your vehicle clean
- Drive safely and follow traffic laws
- Treat passengers courteously and professionally
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