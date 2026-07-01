Driving with Bolt can be a flexible way to earn an income by providing ride-hailing services to passengers. To become a Bolt driver in South Africa, you must meet the company’s requirements, submit the necessary documents, and complete the registration process. Learning how to become a Bolt driver in South Africa can help you prepare for a successful application and start driving legally and safely.

Before applying, ensure you meet Bolt’s minimum requirements for drivers.

Requirements may vary slightly depending on the city where you intend to operate.

Be at least the minimum required age

Hold a valid South African driver’s licence

Have the legal right to work in South Africa

Ensure Your Vehicle Qualifies

Your vehicle must meet Bolt’s standards before it can be approved for the platform.

The requirements usually include the vehicle’s age, condition, and roadworthiness.

Use a roadworthy vehicle

Ensure the vehicle is properly licensed

Keep the car clean and well maintained

Prepare the Required Documents

Gather all the documents needed for registration before starting your application.

Having complete documentation can speed up the approval process.

Valid South African ID or passport

Valid driver’s licence

Vehicle registration documents

Proof of vehicle insurance if required

Roadworthy certificate where applicable

Register as a Driver

Complete your application through Bolt’s driver registration platform and upload the required documents.

Your application will be reviewed before approval.

Create a driver account

Complete the registration form

Upload all required documents

Complete Verification and Training

Bolt may require you to complete verification checks or attend onboarding sessions before you begin driving.

Follow all instructions provided during the approval process.

Complete identity verification

Attend onboarding if requested

Activate your driver account after approval

Start Driving and Provide Excellent Service

Once your account is approved, you can begin accepting ride requests through the Bolt Driver app.

Providing safe and professional service can help you earn positive ratings and increase your earning opportunities.

Keep your vehicle clean

Drive safely and follow traffic laws

Treat passengers courteously and professionally

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