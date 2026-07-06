Solar installers play an important role in South Africa’s growing renewable energy sector by installing, maintaining, and repairing solar photovoltaic (PV) systems for homes, businesses, and industrial facilities. As demand for clean and reliable energy continues to rise, skilled solar installers are increasingly sought after. Learning how to become a solar installer in South Africa can help you build a rewarding career in the renewable energy industry.

Begin by obtaining a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification.

Subjects such as Mathematics, Physical Sciences, and Technical subjects can provide a strong foundation for a career in solar installation.

Complete Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification

Develop basic mathematics and science skills

Meet the entry requirements for further training

Obtain Relevant Technical Training

Enrol in a recognised technical or vocational programme related to electrical engineering, renewable energy, or solar photovoltaic systems.

These programmes teach the knowledge and practical skills needed to install and maintain solar systems safely.

Study electrical or renewable energy courses

Learn solar PV installation principles

Develop practical technical skills

Gain Practical Experience

Hands-on experience is essential for becoming a competent solar installer.

Work as an apprentice or trainee with an experienced installer or renewable energy company.

Complete practical workplace training

Learn how to install and maintain solar systems

Gain experience using installation tools and equipment

Obtain Industry Certifications

Although certification requirements may vary by employer, recognised industry training can improve your employment opportunities and demonstrate your competence.

Many employers prefer installers who have completed accredited solar installation programmes.

Complete recognised solar PV training

Obtain relevant industry certifications

Follow national electrical and safety standards

Find Employment or Start Your Business

After gaining the necessary skills and experience, you can work for solar installation companies, electrical contractors, or renewable energy firms.

Experienced installers may also establish their own solar installation businesses.

Apply for installation positions

Build a professional portfolio

Consider self-employment after gaining experience

Continue Your Professional Development

Solar technology continues to evolve with new products, installation methods, and energy storage solutions.

Keeping your skills up to date will help you remain competitive in the industry.

Attend renewable energy workshops and training

Stay informed about new solar technologies

Follow changes in industry regulations and safety standards

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