Mutton, known for its rich and flavorful taste, can be prepared in various ways to suit different dishes. Cooking it properly ensures the meat is tender and infused with delicious spices. Here is how to cook mutton.
Ingredients
- 1 kg mutton, cut into pieces
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, pureed or finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil or ghee
- 2 teaspoons garlic-ginger paste
- 1 cup water (adjust as needed)
- Spices: turmeric, cumin, coriander, chili powder, garam masala, and salt
- Fresh coriander leaves (optional, for garnish)
Instructions
- Prepare the Mutton
- Wash the mutton pieces thoroughly and pat them dry.
- Marinate the mutton with salt, turmeric, and a teaspoon of garlic-ginger paste for 30 minutes to enhance flavor.
- Heat the Oil
- Heat oil or ghee in a large pot or pressure cooker over medium heat.
- Add the chopped onions and sauté until golden brown.
- Add Garlic-Ginger Paste
- Stir in the remaining garlic-ginger paste and cook for about 1–2 minutes until aromatic.
- Cook the Tomatoes
- Add the pureed or chopped tomatoes and cook until the mixture thickens and the oil separates.
- Add the Spices
- Stir in cumin, coriander, chili powder, and a pinch of garam masala. Mix well for a minute.
- Cook the Mutton
- Add the mutton pieces and stir to coat them with the spice mixture.
- Cover and let the mutton cook on medium heat for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add Water and Simmer
- Pour in water and mix. Cover and let it simmer for 45–60 minutes, or pressure cook for about 6–8 whistles, until the meat is tender. Adjust water for desired consistency.
- Sprinkle garam masala and garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving.
- Enjoy the mutton with steamed rice, roti, or bread.
