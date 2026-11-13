Learning how to install a DEB file in Ubuntu allows you to add applications and software to your Linux computer using downloaded Debian packages. DEB files are commonly used to distribute applications such as Google Chrome, Visual Studio Code, and other Linux programs. Ubuntu provides several ways to install these files, including the graphical installer and Terminal.

The first step is to download the DEB package for the application you want to install.

Open your web browser and visit the software developer’s official website. Look for the Linux download option and select the DEB package compatible with your Ubuntu system.

Save the downloaded file in your Downloads folder so that you can locate it easily.

Install the DEB File Using Ubuntu Software

Ubuntu provides a graphical method for installing DEB packages without using commands.

Follow these instructions:

Open the Files application.

Navigate to the Downloads folder.

Locate the downloaded DEB file.

Right-click the file and select Open With.

Choose App Center or Software Install, depending on your Ubuntu version.

Click Install.

Enter your password if requested.

Wait for the installation to finish. Once complete, you can open the application from the Ubuntu applications menu.

Install a DEB File Using Terminal

You can also install a DEB package through Ubuntu Terminal. This method is useful if you prefer using commands.

First, open Terminal by pressing Ctrl + Alt + T.

Navigate to the Downloads folder by entering:

cd ~/Downloads

Press Enter, then install the package using:

sudo apt install ./filename.deb

Replace filename.deb with the actual name of your downloaded file.

For example, if the file is called google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb, enter:

sudo apt install ./google-chrome-stable_current_amd64.deb

Enter your password when prompted and confirm the installation if necessary.

Install a DEB File Using dpkg

Another option is to use the dpkg command, which installs Debian packages.

Open Terminal and navigate to the folder containing your DEB file. Then enter:

sudo dpkg -i filename.deb

Replace the filename with the name of your package.

If the installation reports missing dependencies, repair them by running:

sudo apt –fix-broken install

This command helps Ubuntu resolve and install missing dependencies.

Confirm That the Application Is Installed

After installing the DEB package, check whether the application is available.

Open the Ubuntu applications menu and search for the software you installed. You can also launch it through Terminal if you know its application command.

If the application does not appear, try logging out and back in or restarting your computer.

Remove a DEB Application When Necessary

If you no longer need the installed application, you can remove it using Terminal.

Run:

sudo apt remove package-name

Replace package-name with the actual package name.

You can also use Ubuntu App Center to uninstall supported applications.

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