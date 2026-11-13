Learning how to install Docker on Windows allows you to run applications inside containers without having to install all their dependencies directly on your computer. Docker is a popular platform used by developers to build, test, and deploy applications in isolated environments. Whether you are using Windows 10 or Windows 11, you can install Docker Desktop and start working with containers by following a few simple instructions.

Before installing Docker, confirm that your computer meets the necessary requirements.

You should have:

A compatible 64-bit Windows 10 or Windows 11 system.

Administrator access to install software.

Hardware virtualization enabled.

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) for the recommended Linux container setup.

Sufficient memory and storage space.

You can check your Windows version by pressing Windows + R, typing winver, and pressing Enter.

Enable Virtualization on Your Computer

Docker Desktop uses virtualization to run Linux containers on Windows.

To check whether virtualization is enabled:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager.

Select the Performance tab.

Click CPU.

Look for Virtualization on the right side.

If it shows Enabled, you can proceed. If it is disabled, you may need to enable virtualization through your computer’s BIOS or UEFI settings.

Install Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2)

WSL 2 allows Windows to run a Linux environment and is commonly used by Docker Desktop.

Open PowerShell as Administrator and enter the following command:

wsl –install

Press Enter and allow Windows to install the required components. Restart your computer if requested.

After restarting, open PowerShell and run:

wsl –update

This updates WSL to the latest available version.

Download Docker Desktop for Windows

Visit the official Docker website using your preferred browser.

Find Docker Desktop and select the Windows download option. Choose the installer that matches your computer’s processor architecture.

Wait for the download to finish before proceeding.

Install Docker Desktop

Locate the downloaded Docker Desktop installer in your Downloads folder.

Double-click the installer to begin the setup process.

Follow the installation instructions and select the option to use the WSL 2 backend if prompted. Allow the installer to complete the process.

Restart your computer if necessary.

Start Docker Desktop

After installation, open the Windows Start menu and search for Docker Desktop.

Click the application to launch it. Accept the terms and conditions if requested and allow Docker Desktop to complete its initial setup.

Wait until Docker Desktop indicates that the Docker engine is running.

Verify That Docker Is Installed Correctly

You can confirm that Docker is working through PowerShell or Command Prompt.

Open either application and enter:

docker –version

Press Enter to display the installed Docker version.

You can also test Docker by running:

docker run hello-world

Docker will download and run a small test container. If the installation is successful, you should see a message confirming that Docker is working.

Start Using Docker on Windows

Once Docker is running, you can begin creating and managing containers.

Some useful commands include:

docker images – Displays downloaded container images.

docker ps – Shows running containers.

docker ps -a – Displays all containers.

docker pull nginx – Downloads the Nginx image.

docker stop container-name – Stops a running container.

These commands help you manage containers and work with different applications.

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