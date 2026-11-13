Maxine Peake Siblings: Getting to Know Lisa Peake

Maxine Peake is an English actress, narrator, and occasional writer known for her work across television, film, and stage.

Born on 14 July 1974 in Westhoughton, near Bolton in Greater Manchester, she rose to prominence through distinctive roles in British drama and comedy.

She is recognized for performances such as Twinkle in the BBC sitcom dinnerladies, Veronica in Channel 4’s Shameless, barrister Martha Costello in the legal series Silk, and Grace Middleton in The Village.

Peake has also appeared in films including The Theory of Everything and Funny Cow, and has taken on challenging stage roles, among them the title character in Hamlet.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Maxine is the younger of two daughters born to Brian Peake, who worked as a lorry driver and later in the electrical industry, and Glenys, a part-time careworker.

Her older sister, Lisa Peake, born in 1965, became a police officer.

The parents separated when Maxine was nine.

She lived with her mother until the age of fifteen, after which she stayed with her grandfather in order to continue her schooling without disruption.

Her grandfather encouraged her creative interests and early involvement in acting.

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Career

Peake joined local youth theatres in Bolton and Manchester as a teenager and later completed a performing arts course before gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art at the age of twenty-one after several earlier rejections.

Her professional breakthrough came with the role of Twinkle in Victoria Wood’s dinnerladies (1998–2000).

She followed this with the part of Veronica in Shameless (2004–2007) and later took the lead as Martha Costello in the BBC legal drama Silk (2011–2014).

Other notable television work includes The Village, a portrayal of Myra Hindley in See No Evil: The Moors Murders, and appearances in series such as Black Mirror.

On stage she has performed extensively, particularly at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester, taking roles in productions including Miss Julie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Hamlet.

Film credits include The Theory of Everything (2014) and the lead in Funny Cow (2017).

She has also written for radio and remained active as a narrator and political voice.

Accolades

Peake has received multiple awards and nominations for her television and stage work.

She won a Royal Television Society North award for Best Actress for See No Evil: The Moors Murders and Broadcasting Press Guild Awards for Best Actress for performances in The Street and Criminal Justice.

She has been nominated for BAFTA Television Awards, including for Hancock & Joan and The Village.

Additional recognition includes Manchester Theatre Awards and nominations from the British Independent Film Awards for roles such as the lead in Funny Cow.