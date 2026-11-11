Knowing how to refresh Instagram feed helps you load new posts, view the latest updates and discover fresh content from accounts you follow. If your Instagram feed keeps showing old posts, fails to load new pictures or displays repetitive content, refreshing the application can help. Whether you use an Android phone or an iPhone, there are several ways to refresh your Instagram feed.

The easiest way to refresh your Instagram feed is by using the pull-to-refresh feature.

Follow these instructions:

Open the Instagram application on your phone.

Tap the Home icon to access your feed.

Place your finger near the top of the screen.

Swipe downwards.

Release your finger when the loading symbol appears.

Wait for Instagram to load new posts.

Your feed should display the latest available content from accounts you follow and other recommended posts.

Restart the Instagram Application

If Instagram is not loading new posts, restarting the application can help resolve temporary problems.

Close Instagram completely.

Remove it from your recently opened applications.

Wait for a few seconds.

Open Instagram again.

Tap the Home icon.

Check whether new posts are appearing.

This method can help fix minor application errors.

Refresh Instagram Feed by Switching Between Tabs

Another way to reload your Instagram content is by switching between different sections of the application.

Open Instagram.

Tap the Search icon.

Wait for the Explore page to load.

Return to the Home tab.

Swipe down to refresh your feed.

This can help reload content when the Home feed is temporarily unresponsive.

Clear Instagram Cache on Android

Temporary files stored by Instagram may sometimes interfere with application performance.

To clear the cache:

Open your phone’s Settings.

Select Apps.

Find Instagram.

Tap Storage and Cache.

Select Clear Cache.

Reopen Instagram.

On an iPhone, you may need to offload or reinstall Instagram to clear stored application data.

Check Your Internet Connection

Instagram requires a stable internet connection to load pictures, videos and new posts.

If your feed is not refreshing:

Check whether Wi-Fi or mobile data is enabled.

Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data.

Turn airplane mode on and off.

Restart your router if necessary.

Reopen Instagram and refresh the feed.

Update the Instagram Application

Using an outdated version of Instagram may cause problems when loading new content.

Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Search for Instagram.

Check whether an update is available.

Tap Update.

Open Instagram again.

Swipe down on your Home feed.

Use Instagram’s Following Feed

If you want to see more recent posts from accounts you follow, you can switch to the Following feed.

Open Instagram.

Tap the Instagram logo or Home feed menu at the top, where available.

Select Following.

Browse the posts from accounts you follow.

This feed displays posts from followed accounts in chronological order, where the feature is available.

Also Read: How to Refresh Facebook Marketplace Feed