Knowing how to refresh Snapchat helps you load new messages, update Stories, refresh your friends’ content and fix problems when the application stops responding. If Snapchat is displaying old information, failing to load Snaps or not updating your conversations, refreshing the application can help. Whether you use an Android phone or an iPhone, there are several ways to refresh Snapchat and improve its performance.

One of the easiest ways to refresh Snapchat is to close and reopen the application.

Follow these instructions:

Open your phone’s recent apps menu.

Find Snapchat.

Swipe the application away to close it.

Wait for a few seconds.

Open Snapchat again.

Check whether your messages and Stories have updated.

This can resolve temporary problems affecting the application.

Refresh Snapchat Stories

If your friends’ Stories are not updating, you can reload the Stories section.

Open Snapchat.

Tap the Stories section or swipe to the relevant screen.

Pull down on the screen where supported to refresh.

Wait for new Stories to load.

Check whether your friends have uploaded new content.

You can also close and reopen Snapchat if the Stories section remains unchanged.

Refresh Snapchat Chats

If new messages are not appearing in your conversations, try refreshing your Chats screen.

Open Snapchat.

Navigate to the Chat screen.

Pull down on the screen where supported.

Wait for the conversations to update.

Open the conversation you want to check.

If messages are still missing, check your internet connection.

Clear Snapchat Cache

Snapchat stores temporary files to improve performance. However, clearing the cache can help resolve certain loading problems.

Follow these steps:

Open Snapchat.

Tap your Bitmoji or profile icon.

Tap the Settings gear.

Scroll down to Clear Cache.

Select Clear Cache.

Confirm your selection if prompted.

Clearing the cache does not delete your Memories, Snaps or Chats.

Check Your Internet Connection

Snapchat needs a stable internet connection to load messages, Stories and other content.

If the application is not refreshing:

Check whether mobile data or Wi-Fi is enabled.

Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data.

Turn airplane mode on and off.

Restart your Wi-Fi router if necessary.

Open Snapchat again.

Update Snapchat

An outdated Snapchat application may experience problems when loading new content.

To update the application:

Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Search for Snapchat.

Check whether an update is available.

Tap Update.

Open Snapchat after installation.

Check whether the problem has been resolved.

Restart Your Phone

If Snapchat continues experiencing problems, restarting your phone may help.

Close all running applications.

Restart your phone.

Wait for it to turn on completely.

Connect to the internet.

Open Snapchat again.

This can help resolve temporary phone or application issues.

Also Read: How to Refresh Facebook Marketplace Feed