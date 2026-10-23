Learning how to remove page breaks in Word can help you fix unwanted blank pages, adjust document formatting, and keep your text flowing smoothly from one page to another. Microsoft Word allows you to insert page breaks manually, but these breaks can sometimes disrupt the layout when editing a document. Fortunately, you can remove unwanted page breaks using the formatting marks feature, the Find and Replace tool, or by adjusting paragraph settings.

The easiest way to remove page breaks in Word is to make them visible first.

Open your document in Microsoft Word.

Click the Home tab on the ribbon.

In the Paragraph section, click the Show/Hide symbol (¶).

Look through the document for a line labelled Page Break.

This feature displays formatting marks, making it easier to identify manual page breaks and other formatting issues.

Delete a Manual Page Break

Once you have located the page break, you can remove it manually.

Place your cursor immediately before the Page Break line.

Press the Delete key on your keyboard.

Alternatively, place the cursor immediately after the page break and press Backspace.

Check the document to confirm that the text now flows continuously.

Be careful when deleting page breaks in long documents because the content on the following page may move upwards.

Remove Multiple Page Breaks at Once

If your document contains several manual page breaks, you can remove them using Find and Replace.

Press Ctrl + H to open the Find and Replace window.

In the Find what field, type ^m.

Leave the Replace with field empty.

Click Replace All.

Review the document to confirm that the unwanted breaks have been removed.

This method targets manual page breaks. It does not remove automatic page breaks created by Word when text reaches the bottom of a page.

Remove Blank Pages Caused by Page Breaks

Sometimes, a blank page appears because a page break has been inserted at the end of a section or paragraph.

Turn on the Show/Hide (¶) feature.

Navigate to the blank page.

Look for a Page Break or extra paragraph marks.

Select and delete the unwanted manual page break or extra paragraphs.

Turn off Show/Hide when you finish.

If the blank page remains, check whether a section break or a table at the end of the document is causing it.

Prevent Word From Creating Unwanted Page Breaks

If Word keeps moving text to a new page, paragraph settings may be responsible.

Select the affected paragraph.

Open the Paragraph settings window.

Select the Line and Page Breaks tab.

Check options such as Page break before, Keep with next, and Keep lines together.

Disable the relevant option if it is causing the unwanted page movement.

Only change settings that you do not need, as they may have been applied intentionally to preserve the document’s layout.

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