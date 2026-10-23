Learning how to remove password from PDF files can make it easier to open, read, print, and share your documents without repeatedly entering a password. If you own the PDF or have permission to modify it, you can remove its password using Adobe Acrobat, a web-based PDF tool, or other PDF software. The method you choose depends on whether you know the existing password and which tools are available on your computer or phone.

Adobe Acrobat provides a way to remove password protection from PDFs when you have the necessary permissions.

Open the PDF in Adobe Acrobat.

Enter the password if prompted.

Open the document’s security or protection settings.

Select the option to change or remove password security.

Enter the required password if requested.

Save the document to apply the changes.

The exact menu names may vary depending on your Acrobat version and the type of security applied to the file.

Remove a PDF Password Using Google Chrome

If you know the password and only need to create an unprotected copy, Google Chrome may help with a simple PDF.

Open Google Chrome on your computer.

Drag the password-protected PDF into the browser.

Enter the password to open the document.

Press Ctrl + P on Windows or Command + P on Mac.

Select Save as PDF as the destination.

Save the new file to your preferred folder.

This method may not work if the document restricts printing or uses security settings that prevent creating another copy.

Use an Online PDF Unlocking Tool

Online PDF tools can remove password protection when you have the correct password and the service supports the document’s security settings.

Open a reputable PDF unlocking website.

Upload your PDF document.

Enter the password if requested.

Follow the instructions to remove the protection.

Download the resulting PDF and check that it opens correctly.

Avoid uploading confidential documents containing bank details, identity information, medical records, or other sensitive information to unfamiliar websites.

Remove a PDF Password on Your Phone

You can also manage PDF passwords using compatible mobile PDF applications.

Open the PDF in a trusted PDF application.

Enter the existing password.

Look for security, protection, or document settings.

If password removal is supported, follow the instructions provided.

Save a new copy and test whether it opens without a password.

The available options depend on your phone, application, and document permissions.

What If You Have Forgotten the Password?

If you have forgotten the password, first check whether the document’s owner can provide it or send you an unprotected copy. If you created the file, look for an original version or an earlier backup. Some PDF tools can help with certain forgotten passwords, but strong encryption may make recovery impractical. Avoid services that promise guaranteed results without explaining their limitations.

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