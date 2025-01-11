Unfollowing someone on TikTok is a simple way to manage your feed and control the type of content you see. If you no longer wish to see videos from a specific user, here’s how to unfollow someone on TikTok.

Open the TikTok app on your device and log in to your account. Tap the Profile icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. Select Following to view the list of accounts you follow. Find the user you want to unfollow. Tap the Following button next to their name—it will change to Follow, confirming that you have unfollowed them.

Alternatively, if you are watching their video or viewing their profile:

Tap on the user’s profile picture or username to open their profile. Tap the Following button on their profile, and it will switch to Follow, indicating you’ve unfollowed them.

