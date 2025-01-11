Unfollowing someone on TikTok is a simple way to manage your feed and control the type of content you see. If you no longer wish to see videos from a specific user, here’s how to unfollow someone on TikTok.
- Open the TikTok app on your device and log in to your account.
- Tap the Profile icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.
- Select Following to view the list of accounts you follow.
- Find the user you want to unfollow.
- Tap the Following button next to their name—it will change to Follow, confirming that you have unfollowed them.
Alternatively, if you are watching their video or viewing their profile:
- Tap on the user’s profile picture or username to open their profile.
- Tap the Following button on their profile, and it will switch to Follow, indicating you’ve unfollowed them.
