IEBC Shortlists Nine Candidates for CEO Position

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has shortlisted nine candidates for interviews for the position of Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO).

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the commission received 304 valid applications following an advertisement published in print media and on its website on July 28, 2026.

The application period closed on August 11, 2026, at 5pm East African Time.

In a notice, the commission said the shortlisting exercise considered inclusion, gender, regional balance and representation of persons with disabilities.

The nine candidates shortlisted for interviews are Anthony Omerikwa from Busia County, Halakhe Waqo from Marsabit County, Harley Mutisya from Makueni County, Edmund Odiwuor Malitt from Homa Bay County and Andrew Gitau Kimani from Nairobi County.

The other candidates are Mohamed Abdullahi Abdi from Wajir County, Edward Katama Ngeywa from Trans Nzoia County, Martina Wato Yattani from Marsabit County and Nelly Ilongo from Taita Taveta County.

The interviews are scheduled to take place between November 12 and November 13, 2026.

“The Commission will communicate the interview venue to each candidate individually,” Ethekon said.

The recruitment seeks to fill the position left vacant following the resignation of former IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan.

Marjan stepped down after reaching a mutually agreed structured transition with the commission. The position officially fell vacant on February 3, 2026.

Ruth Kulundu is currently serving as the acting IEBC CEO. She succeeded Moses Ledama Sunkuli, whose six-month acting tenure ended on August 4, 2026.