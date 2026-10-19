IG Douglas Kanja Approves Promotion of 1,948 Police Officers

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has approved the promotion of 1,948 National Police Service (NPS) officers whose advancements had been pending.

In a statement issued on Monday, the National Police Service said the promotions followed a ruling by the Court of Appeal of Kenya in a civil appeal.

The service said the officers had successfully completed the required promotional courses and met all the prescribed conditions for advancement to their respective ranks.

The promotions take effect accordingly, according to the statement.

“On behalf of the National Police Service, the Inspector General extends warm congratulations to all the promoted officers and wishes them success in their new ranks,” the statement read.

Kanja urged the officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and diligence as they take up their new responsibilities.

He emphasised that promotion comes with greater responsibility, calling on the officers to discharge their duties fairly and accountably while respecting the rule of law.