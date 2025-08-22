Jakob Silfverberg Siblings: Get to Know Joakim Silfverberg

Jakob Silfverberg is a Swedish professional ice hockey winger, born on October 13, 1990, in Gävle, Sweden.

Known for his strong skating, two-way play, and hockey intelligence, Silfverberg has carved out a notable career in the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

His journey in professional hockey spans over a decade, with significant stints in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks, as well as a return to his hometown club, Brynäs IF, in the SHL.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jakob has one sibling, a brother named Joakim Silfverberg.

However, little information is available about Joakim’s personal or professional life, as he has not been prominently featured in the media in connection to hockey or other public endeavors.

The Silfverberg family’s hockey legacy is more prominently tied to Jakob’s father, Jan-Erik Silfverberg, and his uncle, Conny Silfverberg, both of whom had successful careers with Brynäs IF.

Career

Silfverberg’s hockey career began in his hometown with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Elitserien (now SHL) during the 2008–09 season.

His breakout came in the 2011–12 season, where he scored 24 goals and 54 points in 49 games, finishing second in the league in points and leading Brynäs to a championship.

This performance earned him a move to North America after being drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the second round, 39th overall, in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

Silfverberg debuted in the NHL with Ottawa during the 2012 playoffs, scoring his first NHL goal in January 2013.

In July 2013, he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks, where he spent 11 seasons, becoming a cornerstone player known for his defensive prowess and offensive contributions.

With the Ducks, he served as an alternate captain for five years, amassing 158 goals and 354 points in 769 games, making him the franchise’s leading goal scorer since his arrival.

His career highs include 24 goals in the 2018–19 season and 49 points in 2016–17.

After a challenging 2021–22 season marked by injuries, including a blood clot and hip surgery, Silfverberg announced his retirement from the NHL at the end of the 2023–24 season, returning to Brynäs IF for the 2024–25 season.

Internationally, he represented Sweden, winning a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, a silver at the 2011 World Championship, and a bronze at the 2010 World Junior Championship.

Accolades

In the SHL, Silfverberg’s 2011–12 season with Brynäs IF was historic, earning him the Guldhjälmen as the league’s most valuable player and the Stefan Liv Memorial Trophy as playoff MVP after setting an SHL playoff record with 13 goals, surpassing Daniel Alfredsson’s previous record.

He also won the Guldpucken as Sweden’s player of the year for that season.

In the NHL, Silfverberg was named the Anaheim Ducks’ 2022–23 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee for his perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication, particularly after overcoming a blood clot and hip surgery.

He was selected for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, though he withdrew to attend the birth of his second child.

Internationally, his Olympic silver medal in 2014, World Championship silver in 2011, and World Junior bronze in 2010 underscore his contributions to Sweden’s national teams.

Additionally, he won a gold medal at the 2007 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament with Sweden’s U18 team.

Silfverberg’s career, marked by these honors, reflects his status as a versatile and respected figure in hockey.