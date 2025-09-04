James Cosmo Siblings: Get to Know Laura

James Cosmo, born James Ronald Gordon Copeland on May 24, 1948, in Clydebank, Dunbartonshire, Scotland, is a renowned Scottish actor.

Known for his commanding presence and rugged charisma, Cosmo has become a recognizable figure in both film and television, often portraying tough, authoritative characters.

The son of actor James Copeland and Helen Goodlet Findlay, he grew up immersed in the entertainment industry, which shaped his path toward acting.

Cosmo adopted his mother’s middle name, Cosmo, as his stage surname, a decision made early in his career when he began performing in the 1960s.

His work includes iconic roles in historical epics, fantasy dramas, and contemporary series, cementing his status as one of Scotland’s most respected actors.

Siblings

James has one sibling, a sister named Laura.

However, information about Laura is limited, as Cosmo tends to keep his personal life private, and she does not appear to have pursued a public career in entertainment like her brother.

Growing up, James and Laura lived with their mother in Glasgow until James was eight, when they moved to London to join their father, who was working in West End theatre.

During this time, James recalls playing cricket on Hampstead Heath with Sean Connery while his father socialized with actors like Peter O’Toole.

Career

Cosmo’s career began in the mid-1960s, with early television roles in series such as Ransom for a Pretty Girl (1966) and St. Ives (1967).

His father’s connections in the industry provided an initial opportunity, securing him a role in Dr. Finlay’s Casebook, though his father made it clear he would need to forge his own path thereafter.

Cosmo’s breakthrough came with his role as Angus MacLeod in the 1986 film Highlander, which brought him international recognition.

His portrayal of Campbell in Mel Gibson’s Braveheart (1995) further elevated his profile, showcasing his ability to embody fierce, loyal warriors.

He continued to build a diverse filmography with roles in Trainspotting (1996) as Mr. Renton, Troy (2004) as Glaucus, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005) as Father Christmas.

On television, Cosmo gained widespread acclaim for playing Jeor Mormont, the Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, in HBO’s Game of Thrones (2011–2013), a role that became iconic among fans.

Other notable TV appearances include Sons of Anarchy (2010) as Father Kellan Ashby, His Dark Materials (2019) as Farder Coram, and Jack Ryan (2022) as Luka Gocharov.

Cosmo also ventured into reality television, finishing fourth in the nineteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

His versatility extends to voice work, including roles in audio dramas like The Extraordinary Adventures of G.A. Henty: In Freedom’s Cause, and he has appeared in over 220 roles across film, television, and stage, often playing stoic, imposing figures.

Accolades

In 2015, Cosmo’s performance in The Pyramid Texts earned him the Best Actor award at the Edinburgh Film Festival and a Scottish BAFTA for Best Actor in a Film, highlighting his ability to deliver powerful, nuanced performances.

In 2018, he was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to drama, a testament to his enduring impact on the industry.

Beyond his on-screen achievements, Cosmo is celebrated for promoting Scotland as a filming destination, further solidifying his legacy in the cultural landscape.