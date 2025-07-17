Jodi West Age: The Life And Career Of The Veteran Adult Star

Jodi West, born on May 30, 1964, is 61 years old as of 2025. She is an American adult film actress and erotic model who rose to prominence in the AV industry after launching her on-screen career in 2010. With over a decade of experience, Jodi has gained a devoted global following thanks to her striking presence, mature allure, and professionalism on screen.

Jodi West Age 61 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth May 30, 1964 Place of Birth Las Vegas, NV Zodiac Sign Gemini

Who Is Jodi West?

Hailing from Las Vegas, Nevada, Jodi West entered the adult entertainment industry after initially working as a webcam performer in 2008. By 2010, she had transitioned to full-fledged film work and quickly made a name for herself. Her captivating blue eyes, long blonde hair, and well-maintained figure—standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 55 kilograms—have made her a standout in the industry. Her body measurements, 34-24-35, reflect her commitment to fitness and a disciplined lifestyle.

Jodi West Career

Over the years, Jodi has collaborated with some of the most reputable adult film production companies. Her performances have been well received, earning her a spot among the most respected figures in her field. In addition to acting, she has also moved behind the camera, helping her husband Jay West direct and produce films. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, where they also manage their own production company.

Her efforts in the adult industry have not gone unnoticed. Jodi West has received numerous accolades, including honors from AVN, XBIZ, XRCO, and SpankBank Awards—solidifying her status as an influential figure in adult entertainment.

Personal Life

Despite her high-profile career, Jodi West has kept most details of her personal life under wraps. She rarely speaks about her family or romantic past, preferring to focus on her professional achievements. However, it is known that she is married to Jay West, with whom she shares both a personal and business partnership. The couple maintains a low profile, living a private and luxurious life away from the public eye.

Jodi West Net Worth

Jodi remains active on multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and OnlyFans, where she connects with her fan base and shares exclusive content. Her income streams come from film performances, brand endorsements, paid partnerships, and her online platforms. As of 2023, her estimated net worth is around $1 million, although this figure may have since increased given her ongoing involvement in various projects.

Jodi West Age

