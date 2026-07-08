Joe Scally Siblings: All About Drew and Anna

Joseph Michael Scally, born on December 31, 2002, in Lake Grove, New York, is an American professional soccer player who plays as a full-back, primarily right-back, for Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach and the United States men’s national team.

He is recognized for his defensive reliability, attacking overlaps, and composure on the ball.

A product of the New York City FC academy, he moved to Germany at a young age and has become one of the youngest Americans to establish himself as a regular in a top European league.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Joe grew up in a close-knit athletic family in Lake Grove on Long Island with his parents, John and Margaret (a former soccer player and youth coach), and two siblings.

His older brother Drew played soccer and basketball at Sachem North High School, while his sister Anna also competed in soccer and basketball at the varsity level.

The siblings share a strong bond, with Drew and Anna traveling to support Joe during his games in Germany and cheering him on during major tournaments like the World Cup.

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Career

Scally joined the New York City FC academy at age 12, with his mother frequently driving him for three-hour round trips to training.

He signed a professional homegrown contract with NYCFC at just 15 years old in 2018, becoming one of the youngest players to do so in MLS history.

After limited first-team appearances, he transferred to Borussia Mönchengladbach in January 2021.

Scally quickly adapted to the Bundesliga, progressing through the reserves and earning a spot in the first team.

He reached milestones such as 100 and 150 Bundesliga appearances at a young age, including becoming one of the fastest non-German players to hit the latter mark.

Internationally, Scally progressed through U.S. youth teams, including participating in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

He made his senior debut in 2022, earned a spot as the youngest player on the U.S. roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and has since become a regular contributor, helping the team win back-to-back CONCACAF Nations League titles.

He has featured prominently in subsequent campaigns, including the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Accolades

Scally has earned several honors at the international level, winning the CONCACAF Nations League in both 2023 and 2024 with the United States.

At the club level, he contributed to New York City FC’s youth successes, such as the Generation adidas Cup with the U-17 team.

His consistent performances in the Bundesliga have drawn praise, marking him as a dependable defender and one of America’s standout exports to Europe.