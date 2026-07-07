Matt Turner Siblings: Get to Know Michelle Turner

Matthew Charles Turner, born on June 24, 1994, in Park Ridge, New Jersey, is an American professional soccer player who serves as a goalkeeper.

He currently plays for Major League Soccer club New England Revolution on loan from Ligue 1 side Lyon and is a key member of the United States men’s national team.

Turner is known for his commanding presence in the box, shot-stopping ability, distribution, and leadership.

His journey from an undrafted college player to a starting goalkeeper in major European leagues exemplifies perseverance and steady rise through the ranks of American soccer.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Matt has one older sister named Michelle, who gained attention during the early COVID-19 pandemic for her work as a frontline nurse in New York City.

His family background includes a Jewish paternal side, with roots tracing back to Lithuania, and a Catholic maternal side, influencing his personal identity.

Career

Turner played college soccer at Fairfield University, where he stood out as a reliable goalkeeper before going undrafted in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft.

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He earned a contract with the New England Revolution after a strong preseason trial and gradually became the team’s primary starter.

By 2021, he had established himself as one of MLS’s top keepers, winning the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award.

His success with the Revolution and the USMNT led to a move to Premier League club Arsenal in 2022.

He later transferred to Nottingham Forest, where he gained further top-flight experience, followed by a loan spell at Crystal Palace.

In 2025, he contributed to Crystal Palace’s FA Cup victory.

Turner has since returned stateside on loan to the Revolution while remaining contracted to Lyon.

Internationally, he has been a cornerstone for the USMNT since earning his first cap, featuring prominently in major tournaments including the FIFA World Cup and CONCACAF Nations League campaigns.

Accolades

At the club level, Turner won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2021 and was part of the Crystal Palace squad that lifted the FA Cup in 2025.

With the United States national team, he has secured multiple CONCACAF Nations League titles and set records for goalkeeper caps in a single year.

His consistent performances have earned him recognition as one of the leading American goalkeepers of his generation, with over two dozen clean sheets for the USMNT.