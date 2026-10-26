TikToker Joseph Gitonga to undergo mental assessment over extortion claims

Popular TikToker Joseph Gitonga Kihanya, popularly known as Gitonga Archives, will undergo a mental assessment at Kenyatta National Hospital following his arrest over failure to attend court in a case in which he is accused of extortion.

The directive was issued by City Court Magistrate Grace Ouko on Monday after Gitonga was brought before the court following his arrest in Nakuru and subsequent transfer to Nairobi.

His arrest followed a warrant issued on October 1, 2026, after he failed to appear for proceedings in the case.

Gitonga’s lawyer, Joshua Nyamori, had earlier urged the court to reinstate his bail, attributing his client’s absence to ill health.

However, the explanation was reportedly not supported by medical documentation, leading to the cancellation of his bond.

The court ordered him to remain in custody as his application for fresh bail awaited determination before directing that he be taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for assessment.

Gitonga is facing allegations that he demanded Sh500,000 from media service provider Amos Hunja Mwangi in connection with a TikTok video concerning a financial institution linked to Cooperative Bank of Kenya.

The prosecution alleges that Gitonga, alongside another person who has not been brought before the court, demanded the money from Mwangi between July 20 and July 27, 2025, in Nairobi County.

According to the prosecution, Gitonga had published a video on his TikTok account alleging that sh1.6 billion had been stolen from a bank account.

He is accused of seeking payment in exchange for taking down the video and refraining from publishing further material about the institution.

Investigators allege that Mwangi reported being threatened with further online publications that could damage the institution’s reputation if the money was not paid.

Gitonga has denied the charge and previously pleaded not guilty.

He was initially released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 or an alternative bond of Sh100,000.

The case has also attracted the court’s over his alleged public commentary on the case.

State Counsel Rama Mwanaidi previously asked the court to bar the TikToker from discussing the matter publicly, citing the potential risk of interfering with the judicial process.

The court subsequently issued an order prohibiting Gitonga from discussing or publishing, or causing the publication of, information relating to the case on social media or any other platform.

He is charged with demanding property with menaces, contrary to Section 302 of the Penal Code.