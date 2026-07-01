Joshua Zirkzee Siblings: All About Jordan Zirkzee

Joshua Orobosa Zirkzee is a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and the Netherlands national team.

Born on May 22, 2001, in Schiedam, Netherlands, he stands out for his height, technical ability, and versatility as a striker or second striker.

Zirkzee comes from a multicultural background, with a Dutch father, Remco Zirkzee, and a Nigerian mother, Doris Zirkzee, which has shaped his identity both on and off the pitch.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Joshua has a younger brother named Jordan Zirkzee, who is also a footballer.

Jordan, born around 2005 or 2006, has followed in his brother’s footsteps as a forward.

He has been associated with clubs like Bayer Leverkusen’s youth setup and NAC Breda U21, and has had trials with teams such as Anderlecht.

Their family’s football connections extend further, with Joshua also being the cousin of Nelson Amadin, a player who has featured for clubs like FC Emmen.

Also Read: Manuel Ugarte Siblings: Getting to Know Hernán

Career

Zirkzee’s football journey began at a young age. After the family moved to Spijkenisse, he started playing at five years old with VV Hekelingen.

He progressed through youth ranks at Spartaan ’20, ADO Den Haag, and Feyenoord before joining Bayern Munich’s academy in 2017.

At Bayern, he impressed early, making his senior debut and contributing to the club’s successful 2019-20 treble-winning season, though his first-team opportunities remained limited.

He gained valuable experience on loan at Anderlecht and Parma before joining Bologna in 2022.

At Bologna, Zirkzee truly blossomed, becoming a key player and helping the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over 60 years.

His performances in the 2023-24 Serie A season earned widespread recognition.

In July 2024, he transferred to Manchester United, where he made an immediate impact by scoring the winning goal on his Premier League debut against Fulham.

Accolades

With Bayern Munich, Zirkzee was part of the squad that achieved the treble in 2019-20, winning the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, and DFB-Pokal.

He also secured additional domestic titles and supercups during his time there.

At Bologna, his breakout campaign led to selection in the Serie A Team of the Year and the award for Best Under-23 Player for the 2023-24 season.