Juja MP Koimburi speaks, insists he was kidnapped despite police rubbishing claims 

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi broke his silence following what he described as an abduction ordeal.

He also dismissed the claims from the National Police Service (NPS) that the entire incident was staged.

Speaking from Karen Hospital, where he is receiving treatment, the MP painted a harrowing picture of his experience while expressing gratitude to those who helped save his life.

In a recorded video, Koimburi explained how he met his abductors on May 25, 2025, as he was coming from church and was roughed up before being bundled up in a car.

“It was on 25th May, 2025, while I was coming from church, Full Gospel Churches of Kenya, I met the abductors. They blind-folded me and asphyxiated me. I found myself in a coffee plantation the following day,” Koimburi explained.

Koimburi was reportedly captured by unknown individuals outside a church in Mugutha, Kiambu County and his wife, Ann Koimburi, was injured during the scuffle.

He recounted how a boda boda rider came to his aid and alerted his family, enabling his rescue and subsequent hospitalisation.

He expressed profound gratitude to the medical staff and all those who have visited and prayed for his recovery.

“I managed to get a Good Samaritan who is a boda boda rider who came and was able to inform my family, who were then able to save me and bring me to this hospital where I have been receiving treatment,” Koimburi stated.

The MP condemned what he described as the criminal act perpetrated against him, calling it part of a broader security crisis plaguing Kenya.

He described the incident as a disaster, highlighting the growing threat of criminal gangs operating across the country.

“I condemn this act that has been done to me. I condemn all the disasters that have happened through these thugs who are walking freely in Kenya. It is a tragedy that I have witnessed,” Koimburi said.

He also urged fellow Kenyans to unite in prayer for their nation and government, particularly regarding kidnappings and abductions that he claims are becoming increasingly common.

“I am urging Kenyans to continue praying for our nation. Continue praying for our government, while also asking the Kenyan government to look into these matters because criminals and thugs have infiltrated and are kidnapping people,” he declared.

“Therefore, I ask the Almighty God to help us bring peace to our Republic of Kenya.”

His statement differed from the National Police Service (NPS) which accused the legislator of stage-managing the abduction to deliberately evade arrest in connection with an ongoing land fraud investigation. NPS also accused the politician of using the scheme to gain political mileage.

DCI boss Amin Mohamed pointed out that there was a mismatch between Koimburi’s movement and the police investigations.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to expedite the investigations and to expose him to the public that the MP was indeed not abducted,” Amin said.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said the abduction of Koimburi and his subsequent discovery in a coffee farm is political theatrics, insisting that police investigations found no evidence of a kidnapping at the scene where he was found.

“Officers from Juja swiftly responded, visiting the alleged scene and thoroughly documenting the area. Upon comparing the vegetation and road dimensions at the scene with those in the video, it was established that the two did not match,” said the IG.

Police have recorded statements from witnesses who revealed how the incident was staged.

The MP was picked from the scene and driven for about a kilometer before he jumped to another car and later taken to a hotel in Gatundu where he spent. An MCA from Muranga who was with him that night was also arrested.

Koimburi’s allies rallied behind Koimburi, accepting his version of events and expressing concern about the security situation he describes.

They view his case as emblematic of broader lawlessness and the vulnerability of even elected officials to criminal elements.

Police arrested Kanyenyaini Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Grace Nduta, along with three other suspects, for the alleged involvement in Koimburi’s self-abduction.

The issue is pending under probe and possible prosecution. Police obtained court orders to access the MP’s medical reports from two hospitals including Karen Hospital where he was taken after the abduction claims.