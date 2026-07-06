Julián Araujo Siblings: Getting to Know Karina

Julián Vicente Araujo Zúñiga is a professional footballer who plays as a right-back for Scottish Premiership club Celtic, on loan from Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

Born on 13 August 2001 in Lompoc, California, United States, he represents the Mexico national team internationally.

Araujo is known for his athleticism, defensive solidity, overlapping runs, and versatility along the right flank.

Of Mexican descent, he grew up in a family of farmworkers and has become a notable Mexican-American talent in European football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Araujo is the youngest of three children in his family.

He has an older sister named Karina and an older brother.

The family, with roots in Mexico, settled in Lompoc, California, where his parents worked as immigrant farmworkers before his father became a truck driver and his mother a school district translator.

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Career

Araujo attended Lompoc High School before joining the Barça Residency Academy in Arizona in 2017.

He turned professional with MLS side LA Galaxy, where he developed into a promising right-back and earned recognition for his performances.

In January 2023, FC Barcelona signed him, but a registration error (missing the deadline by seconds) prevented him from playing for the first team immediately.

He was subsequently loaned to Las Palmas, gaining La Liga experience.

In August 2024, Araujo transferred to Bournemouth on a five-year deal.

He made his Premier League debut shortly after and contributed with solid appearances.

In early 2026, he joined Celtic on loan, where he has continued to impress with his energy and has already found the net in Scottish football.

Internationally, he switched from United States youth teams (where he earned senior caps) to commit to Mexico, fulfilling a personal and family dream.

Accolades

Araujo has earned recognition through his rapid rise from MLS to European leagues.

He has represented Mexico at senior level with multiple caps and was part of competitive squads.

His moves to Barcelona, despite limited first-team action, Bournemouth, and now Celtic highlight his potential and adaptability.