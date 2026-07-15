Justin Gatlin is a retired American sprinter with an estimated net worth of $3 million. The former Olympic champion enjoyed one of the longest and most successful careers in track and field, winning Olympic and World Championship medals over nearly two decades.

Known for his explosive speed and remarkable longevity, Gatlin captured an Olympic gold medal, multiple World Championship titles, and Diamond League crowns. Despite career interruptions due to doping suspensions, he returned to compete at the highest level, finishing as one of the fastest sprinters in history.

Justin Gatlin Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth February 10, 1982 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York

Early Life

Justin Alexander Gatlin was born on February 10, 1982, in Brooklyn, New York, to Willie and Jeanette Gatlin.

He later attended Woodham High School in Pensacola, Florida, where he initially competed in hurdling events. His athletic talent caught the attention of University of Tennessee coaches Vince Anderson and Bill Webb, who offered him a scholarship and encouraged him to switch to sprinting.

The decision proved successful, as Gatlin quickly developed into one of the fastest collegiate sprinters in the United States.

College Career

While competing for the University of Tennessee, Gatlin won NCAA outdoor championships in both the 100 metres and 200 metres during his freshman year.

After two years in college, he turned professional and began training full-time under coach Trevor Graham before later working with several other respected sprint coaches throughout his career.

Athletics Career

Gatlin announced himself on the international stage by winning the 60-metre title at the 2003 World Indoor Championships.

His biggest breakthrough came at the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he won the 100-metre gold medal, becoming Olympic champion.

He continued his impressive form at the 2005 World Championships, winning both the 100 metres and 200 metres, establishing himself as one of the world’s dominant sprinters.

Following his return from suspension, Gatlin rebuilt his career and enjoyed another successful period.

Among his achievements were:

Olympic gold medal in the 100 metres (2004)

Olympic silver medal (2016)

Olympic bronze medal (2012)

Multiple World Championship gold medals

Diamond League champion on several occasions

Five-time Olympic medalist

Twelve-time World Championship medalist

In 2017, Gatlin stunned the athletics world by defeating Usain Bolt to win the 100-metre world title, becoming world champion once again.

Personal Best Times

Justin Gatlin ranks among the fastest sprinters in history.

His personal best performances include:

60 metres: 6.45 seconds

6.45 seconds 100 metres: 9.74 seconds

9.74 seconds 200 metres: 19.57 seconds

His time of 9.74 seconds places him among the fastest men ever over the 100 metres.

Doping Controversies

Gatlin’s career was also marked by two high-profile doping cases.

In 2001, he tested positive for amphetamines. The suspension was later reduced after it was determined the substance came from medication prescribed for attention deficit disorder.

A more serious case followed in 2006 when he tested positive for testosterone during a routine anti-doping test. Gatlin consistently denied knowingly using banned substances.

Initially handed an eight-year suspension, the penalty was later reduced to four years after he cooperated with investigators.

The suspension forced him to miss several major international competitions before making a successful return to elite athletics.

Football

During his suspension from athletics, Gatlin explored opportunities outside track and field.

He attended rookie tryouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hoping to begin a career in American football as a wide receiver, although he did not make the final squad.

He also appeared on the television series Pros vs. Joes, where amateur contestants competed against professional athletes in various sporting challenges.

In 2011, Gatlin featured on a Japanese television program, taking part in an exhibition sprint assisted by powerful wind machines.

Retirement

After battling injuries during the final years of his career, Gatlin attempted to qualify for the delayed Tokyo Olympics but was hampered by a hamstring injury.

On his 40th birthday in 2022, he officially announced his retirement from professional athletics, bringing an end to one of sprinting’s longest careers.

Personal Life

Justin Gatlin is married to Daynise Gatlin, and the couple has two sons, Jace and Jaxx.

Away from competition, Gatlin has remained involved in athletics through media appearances, mentorship, and promoting the sport that made him one of America’s most accomplished sprinters.

Also Read: Usain Bolt Net Worth