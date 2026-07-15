Usain Bolt is a retired Jamaican sprinter with an estimated net worth of $90 million. Widely regarded as the greatest sprinter in history, Bolt dominated track and field for more than a decade while becoming one of the world’s highest-paid athletes through prize money, endorsements, appearance fees, and business ventures.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist holds the world records in both the 100 metres (9.58 seconds) and 200 metres (19.19 seconds). Although his achievements on the track made him a global icon, the majority of his fortune has come from lucrative endorsement deals with some of the world’s biggest brands.

Usain Bolt Net Worth $90 Million Date of Birth August 21, 1986 Place of Birth Sherwood Content, Jamaica

Usain Bolt Net Worth

As of 2026, Usain Bolt has an estimated net worth of $90 million.

During the peak of his career, Bolt earned between $20 million and $30 million annually, making him the highest-paid track and field athlete in history. Most of his income came from sponsorship agreements rather than competition winnings.

His long-term partnership with sportswear giant Puma was his most valuable endorsement, reportedly earning him around $9 million per year. He also secured endorsement deals with major brands including Visa, Nissan, Gatorade, Hublot, Virgin Media, and several others.

Beyond endorsements, Bolt earned substantial appearance fees, charging between $250,000 and $500,000 to compete in major athletics events around the world.

Early Life

Usain St. Leo Bolt was born on August 21, 1986, in Sherwood Content, Jamaica.

He was raised by his parents, Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt, who operated a local grocery store. Growing up alongside his brother Sadiki and sister Sherine, Bolt spent much of his childhood playing football and cricket before discovering his remarkable sprinting ability.

While attending Waldensia Primary School and later William Knibb Memorial High School, Bolt quickly established himself as one of Jamaica’s fastest young athletes. His cricket coach encouraged him to focus on athletics after recognizing his exceptional speed.

Early Athletics Career

Bolt first gained international attention in 2001 at the IAAF World Youth Championships before enjoying success at the CARIFTA Games, where he set several championship records.

In 2002, at just 15 years old, he became the youngest-ever world junior champion after winning the 200-metre title at the World Junior Championships in Kingston, Jamaica.

His impressive performances continued over the following years, earning him multiple gold medals at regional competitions and establishing him as one of the world’s brightest sprinting talents.

Olympic Success

Bolt turned professional in 2004 and represented Jamaica at the Athens Olympic Games. Although injury affected his performance, he returned stronger over the following years.

His breakthrough came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he won three gold medals while setting world records in both the 100 metres and 200 metres.

He cemented his legendary status at the 2012 London Olympics, successfully defending his sprint titles and breaking the Olympic record in the 100 metres with a time of 9.63 seconds.

Bolt completed another remarkable Olympic campaign at the 2016 Rio Games, winning gold medals in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4×100-metre relay.

Across three Olympic Games, Bolt won eight gold medals, becoming one of the most decorated sprinters in history.

World Records

Usain Bolt remains the world record holder in the sport’s two premier sprint events.

His records include:

100 metres: 9.58 seconds

200 metres: 19.19 seconds

Both records were set during the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin and remain unbeaten.

His speed, consistency, and charismatic personality transformed track and field into one of the most watched sports during major international competitions.

Endorsements

Bolt’s commercial success rivals his achievements on the track.

His endorsement portfolio has included partnerships with:

Puma

Gatorade

Visa

Nissan

Hublot

Virgin Media

These sponsorships generated tens of millions of dollars throughout his career.

Bolt also earned significant income from public appearances and exhibition races, where his participation often attracted record crowds.

In addition to endorsements, he ventured into business by co-founding Bolt Mobility, an electric vehicle and scooter company. Although the business eventually ceased operations, it reflected his interest in entrepreneurship beyond athletics.

Other Ventures

Away from athletics, Bolt has explored several other interests.

He released his autobiography, which became a bestseller, and has also worked as a dancehall music producer.

Following his retirement from track and field, Bolt briefly pursued opportunities in professional football before deciding to step away from competitive sports altogether.

Car Collection

Known for his love of speed, Bolt owns an impressive collection of luxury vehicles.

His garage has included several Ferrari models, multiple Nissan GT-Rs, a BMW M3, an Audi SUV, a customized Jeep Wrangler, and a Chevrolet Camaro.

His passion for high-performance cars mirrors the speed that made him famous around the world.

Personal Life

Usain Bolt has been in a long-term relationship with Jamaican entrepreneur Kasi Bennett since 2016.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020, before expanding their family with twin sons in 2021.

Outside athletics, Bolt enjoys reggae music, video games, football, and spending time with his family.

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